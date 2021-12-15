Federal Police subpoenas Jair Renan in an inquiry into the payment of bribes – Policy

The youngest son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Jair Renan, was summoned by the Federal Police to testify in the investigation investigating the payment of bribes by businessmen with interests in public administration. He is due to testify later this week.

The investigation is being processed by the Federal District Federal Police’s Superintendence. The survey document points out that Jair Renan is associated with other people “in receiving advantages from entrepreneurs with interests, bonds and contracts with the Federal and District Public Administration without apparent justifiable consideration for acts of graciousness. The business nucleus presents its core in a mining/mining conglomerate agriculture, advertising company and other entrepreneurs”.

Suspicions about the president’s son 04 involve the use of his events company, Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mdia, to promote links between Gramazini Granitos and Mrmores Thomazini, a business group that operates in the mining and construction sectors, and the minister of Regional Development, Rogrio Marinho.

According to the PF, the business group has interests with the federal government and, in September of last year, gave an electric car valued at R$90,000 to Jair Renan and businessman Allan Lucena, one of the president’s son’s business partners. One month after the donation, representatives of Gramazini Granitos and Marmores Thomazini, one of the companies in the conglomerate, met with Rogrio Marinho.

Other targets of the investigation are also expected to be heard this week. The PF must produce the final report to indicate whether the president’s youngest son has committed a crime.