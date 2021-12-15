Fernando Bezerra hands over Bolsonaro government leadership in the Federal Senate

The announcement was made through social networks and, according to the congressman, the request has already been formalized to the president

Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) handed over the position of government leader in the Federal Senate this Wednesday morning



the senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) handed over the post of government leader Bolsonaro in federal Senate on the morning of Wednesday, 15. He announced his departure from the post through social networks and informed that he has already formalized the request to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “This morning I handed over the position of government leader in the Senate. Formalizei o pedido ao presidente Jair Bolsonaro a quem agradeço a confiança no exercício da função”, escreveu no Twitter. Last Tuesday, the 14th, Bezerra was defeated in the dispute for a position as minister of the Court of Accounts of the Union (TCU) by his fellow congressman Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG), which had the support of the president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Bezerra was the rapporteur of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate, having articulated with the leaders of benches and ministries changes to the text that arrived from the Chamber of Deputies, such as the inclusion of points so that the resource opened with the proposal was used only in social programs and also for Auxílio Brasil to be a permanent state program. The senator from Pernambuco was also part of the Covid-19 CPI, where he was one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s staunchest supporters.