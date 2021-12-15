Fernando Bezerra hands over the position of government leader in the Senate

Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) handed in this morning (15) the position of government leader in the Senate. The request was formalized to President Jair Bolsonaro, “to whom the senator thanks him for his confidence in the exercise of the function”, says Bezerra in a statement.

The decision was announced the day after Bezerra’s defeat in the Senate in the dispute for a seat at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which had as chosen by the plenary senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG).

Anastasia got 52 votes and won the seat with a large advantage over the other two competitors, Bezerra, and Kátia Abreu (PP-TO). The senator got 19 votes and the former government leader got just seven.

Fernando Bezerra was one of the government’s spokespersons during the CPI of the Pandemic and responsible for articulating the government’s interests in the voting of the PEC dos Precatório and other important agendas, sewing support with other senators to overthrow the resistance of the House with the Palace of Highland.

The policy analyst at CNN Gustavo Uribe said that Bezerra felt betrayed by the government’s low effort in articulating his election to TCU. In conversation with the president, the former leader would have said that there was a lack of legitimacy with the allied base.

The government, according to Uribe, is concerned about the second round of voting for the PEC dos Precatórios in the Senate, which should take place this Wednesday (15th). Bezerra was responsible for articulating support in the House, including the opposition.

Eduardo Gomes, who is the government leader in the National Congress, should also accumulate the position of leader in the Senate, temporarily. But Planalto is evaluating the names of Jorginho Melo (PL-SC) and Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), says the analyst. Both were part of the CPI on the Pandemic alongside Bezerra.

Dispute for TCU

TCU is responsible for the accounting, financial, budgetary, operational and patrimonial inspection of the Union and of direct and indirect administration entities, according to the Federal Constitution.

The body assists the National Congress, in accordance with article 71 of the Constitution, to “appraise the accounts rendered annually by the President of the Republic, by means of a prior opinion that must be prepared within sixty days of receipt”.

The vacancy was opened after the departure of Raimundo Carreiro, who will take over the Embassy of Brazil in Lisbon. A hearing was held at the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE), this Tuesday, with the three competitors.

With information from Douglas Porto, from CNN