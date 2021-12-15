Fiat Pulse Rises Before Deliveries and Buyers Will Pay More for SUV – 12/14/2021

Fiat raised Pulse prices this week. The model, which was presented to the market in October with values ​​ranging between R$ 79,990 and R$ 115,990, underwent increases between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 4 thousand, depending on the version. According to the UOL Cars in contact with dealerships and customers, the readjustment will not only reach those who purchase the SUV now, but also many who booked the car in pre-sales.

With a new table, which rotates between R$ 83,990 and R$ 119,990 (Brazil prices, except for the State of SP), those who made the reservation with a down payment of R$ 3 thousand, but have not yet had their copy billed, will have to pay the new prices if you still want to keep the car. Sought, Fiat has not yet manifested itself until the publication of the report.

It is noteworthy that, under the terms presented and accepted by customers during the pre-sale booking, there was a notice that prices could change without prior notice. The brand also explained on its website that buyers who do not wish to keep the car at the new values ​​can give up the deal and ask for the paid down payment, as is customary in these cases.

In October, right after the release, UOL Cars reported that dealerships alerted customers that the advertised values ​​were linked to a limited number of units. In a note at the time, Fiat denied the information reported by dealers.

A month ago, on Nov. 11, the company released material stating that, within three weeks, it had received 9,000 pre-order bookings.

“Fiat, therefore, maintained its commitment to transparency with the consumer, as all customers were informed of the deadlines for billing their Pulse at the time of purchase – the time could vary up to 90 days, depending on the color and configuration chosen” , brought the statement.

Of the 9,000 orders announced by the automaker, only 3,286 have already had registrations registered. According to data from Fenabrave, the federation of vehicle distributors, 2,228 Pulse units were delivered last month. Until the closing of this article, in December 1,598 cars had been registered.

On the internet, customers are already talking about giving up the car

The report got in touch with customers who paid the down payment of R$3,000 right at the opening of the pre-sale and so far have not had their car billed, that is, they will have to pay the new price if they wish to have the Pulse in the garage.

On the internet, in groups of owners and future owners, customers who did not receive the value are already talking about giving up the business with the announced increases. Some report that the voucher issued upon payment of the down payment brings the final price to be paid, while others, who booked after the end of October, say that their voucher no longer carries the full amount.

“It’s unfair what Fiat is doing, I booked my Pulse Impetus on October 22 through the website, with a period of 90 days. Now they’re going to pass on an increase of R$4,000. Fiat’s success with this car owes much to those who booked it and bought it right at the launch. I’m feeling cheated with so much delay”, said internet user Rodrigo Silveira.

“Mine was billed today [13/1] and it came with a raise, and I bought it on launch day. Unfortunately, I won’t have the Pulse,” stated Matheus Manezes.

In dealerships consulted in the interior and in the capital of São Paulo, sales consultants confirmed that those who booked in pre-sales and whose copy has not yet been invoiced will have to pay the new table.

In order not to lose sales, some resellers are negotiating individually with customers how to amortize this amount. A concessionaire in the North Zone of São Paulo told the report that “depending on the terms of the negotiation that was made, it could assume the difference in the new prices”.

Main rival, VW Nivus also got more expensive

Price increases of this kind are not exclusive to Fiat Pulse. Main rival, the Volkswagen Nivus arrived on pre-sale, in June 2020, with values ​​of R$ 85,890 and R$ 98,290 in the Comfortline and Highline versions, respectively.

Just over a year and three months after launch, the Polo-derived compact SUV inflated to R$ 105,120 in the entry-level option, which lost equipment in the 2021 line, and R$ 121,890 in the top-end.

So far, these are increases in the order of R$19,230 for the Comfortline and R$23,600 for the Highline version. Since then, the model has had about five adjustments to the price list, always rising.

Compass rose to BRL 11 thousand one month after pre-sale

The increases are also nothing new within the Stellantis conglomerate. In another brand of the group, Jeep, the Compass medium SUV underwent similar adjustments within a month of its launch.

The car was also launched with a pre-sale process on a special website, with prices ranging from R$139,990 to R$216,990 for the Sport T270 version up to the Trailhawk TD350, respectively.

The values ​​of the SUV rose, depending on the version, from R$ 3,500 (Sport T270) to R$ 11 thousand (Series S T270) in just one month, in the first adjustment applied.

