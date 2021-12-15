Fiat Strada Ranch CVT Test: Perfecting the formula

Although small pickup trucks are successful in Brazil, an automatic option has always been lacking, especially now that this type of transmission has fallen in Brazilian tastes. Whoever uses it to work had no choice but to look for a Strada with Dualogic – please don’t do that. This changes with the arrival of the CVT automatic transmission for the truck. It’s not quite the option for work, as it debuts at Fiat Strada Ranch, for R$ 116,990.

When starting the offer of the CVT gearbox for Strada, Fiat looked first at those who buy the pickup as a passenger car and, eventually, also use the bucket. Therefore, the versions without clutch pedal are the Volcano, which until then was the top of the line of the truck, and the unprecedented Fiat Strada Ranch, bringing the same concept as Toro Ranch, with a more off-road look and some items that were offered as accessories by Mopar. And, like Toro, it becomes the most expensive new version.

With the exception of the visual and transmission, it is the same pickup truck that has been in stores since 2020, measuring 4.48 meters in length, 1.73 m in height, 1.59 m in height and with a wheelbase of 2.73 m. In the case of double-cab variants, like this one, the bucket has a capacity of 844 liters and 400 kg of payload – the latter reduced from the 650 kg of the manual version.

The loss of bucket space is offset by being a compact pickup truck with a true double cab. The rear seats can take two adults, or three with a certain grip, as the interior is very narrow, reminding a lot of the Uno. Still, it is the only pickup truck in its category to offer a space of this type.

As said above, Strada Ranch follows the Toro Ranch formula. It has all the equipment available for the pickup and adds a visual package, with Mopar side running boards, gray painted skid plate, mudguards, exclusive marine hood and newly designed 15” alloy wheels, fitted with ATR wear tires mixed.

This style also appears in the interior, where it receives a panel painted in two tones, using some brown details. The same tone is in the fabric seats and in the stitching used in the leather steering wheel and gearshift hood. The “Ranch” emblem on the front seats, under the multimedia center, on the thresholds and rugs, and on the display when the car is started complete the visual part.

Precisely because of its position as the most expensive Strada in the line, it has everything possible. It has LED headlights with daytime lighting, four airbags, air conditioning, reverse camera, stability and traction controls, on-board computer with 3.5″ TFT screen, ramp start assistant, tire pressure monitoring sensor , locks and electric windows, multimedia center with 7” display, connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, and wireless charger for smartphone (the latter is new for CVT versions).

To offer the CVT transmission for Strada, Fiat brought the same set that is in the recently launched Pulse, using the 1.3 Firefly four-cylinder, delivering 107 hp and 13.7 kgfm of torque with ethanol (98 hp and 13.2 kgfm with gasoline), already with the power reduced as in the compact SUV to meet the standards of the Proconve L7.

When we rode the Strada with the 1.3 Firefly, we were impressed by the agility of the pickup, which was designed to deliver good torque with the engine at low revs. This continues in the CVT version, tuned to be as smooth as possible. Running normally, the transmission keeps the engine rotating at 2,000 rpm, reaching 3,000 rpm in one acceleration, before “up a gear” – the gearshift simulates 7 positions.

This way of working helps the Strada to be remarkably quiet, even with a CVT. Soundproofing isn’t as good as on the Pulse, so there’s a little more noise invading the cab, but no more than in the manual-shift pickup. In order for the engine to become noisy, you have to step on it and, even so, the tachometer marks something close to 5,000 rpm.

The slight reduction in power and torque, along with the transmission, makes this version slightly slower than manual settings. In acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h, the Strada Ranch scored 13.7 seconds, while the manual Volcano recorded 12.4 s, with Sport mode activated. On the other hand, it’s much better on resumes, needing 10.7 s to go from 40 to 100 km/h, and 11.2 s to accelerate from 80 to 120 km/h (in the pickup with clutch pedal, the times were 11.7 s and 12.8 s, respectively).

It wasn’t just the retake that she surprised. Consumption remained at the level of the manual version. With ethanol in the tank, we did 8.5 km/liter in the city and 11 km/liter on the road, while the manual Volcano does 8.6 km/liter and 10.6 km/liter in the urban and road cycle. The problem is that, with a tank of only 55 liters, it may even seem that the truck is drinking more than it should.

With the exception of the transmission, the Strada behaves exactly like the other versions. The body leans a little on some corners at high speed, although it is always under control, responding well to commands from the electric steering. Even going through holes and ditches, the suspension hardly reached the end of the course, which only happened when the bucket was more loaded and all the seats were occupied.

Switching from manual transmission to CVT is a rather expensive investment. In the case of the Volcano version, the price goes from R$ 103,990 to R$ 111,990, a difference of R$ 8 thousand just for the transmission and wireless charger. In the case of Fiat Strada Ranch, the leap is even greater, putting more than R$5,000 compared to the Volcano configuration just for the visual package and the mixed-use tires. Personally, although I liked the style, I wouldn’t pay for the Ranch version, mainly because of the side stirrups.

Looking only at the pickup, you can’t deny that Fiat Strada CVT will sell a lot, further increasing the success that the truck already has on the market – after all, it is on the way to being the best-selling vehicle in the country this year. There will be plenty of reasons, as it is economical, performs well and is considerably equipped. Another proof that it is a good deal is the fact that the Volkswagen Saveiro, which is very outdated, less equipped and even with manual transmission, costs R$ 113,250. Now Fiat just needs to take the transmission to a more accessible configuration and with a simple cabin.

