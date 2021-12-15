Fitch maintains Brazil without ‘seal of good payer’ and signals worse score

The credit rating agency Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Brazil’s sovereign credit rating in foreign currency at “BB-“, with a negative outlook, which in turn reflects negative risks to the economy, public finances and the debt trajectory. The grade “BB-” means that Brazil is not investment grade, a kind of good payer seal.

The country follows three notches below the minimum to be considered investment grade (“BBB-“), behind emerging peers such as Mexico (“BBB-“), Chile (“A-“), Colombia (“BB+”) and India (“BBB-“) and at the same level as South Africa.

“Fiscal uncertainties, high inflation and volatility in the real will weigh on the economy in 2022 and increase the risk of a full-blown recession, while higher sovereign borrowing costs, together with a higher primary deficit, will lead to a renewed deterioration in finances. by 2022,” Fitch said in a statement.

“Downside risks could be exacerbated by a potentially polarizing election race in 2022,” he added.

The agency pointed out that medium-term fiscal consolidation prospects will be influenced by the outcome of the 2022 elections and that, although it predicts that the next government will respect the spending ceiling, further changes in the ceiling cannot be ruled out.

Fitch assessed that changes in the spending ceiling and the effort to change the precatory rules appear to have been related to “electoral considerations”.

“Given the low level of discretionary spending and increasing budget rigidity with the introduction of ‘Auxílio Brasil’, further spending reforms may be needed to curb mandatory spending in order to meet the spending ceiling on a sustained basis,” Fitch said. .

“Downside risks to Fitch’s fiscal projections include weaker economic growth, higher-than-expected borrowing costs and an unanticipated spike in spending in the event that the pandemic escalates. “he added.

Fitch projects new fiscal deterioration for 2022, with a nominal deficit of nearly 8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), after an estimated drop to 5.1% in 2021 and skyrocketing to close to 14% in 2020. The median for graded countries of credit in the “BB” range, in the case of Brazil, is 4%.

For economic activity, the forecast is for growth of only 0.5% next year, after an estimated expansion of 4.8% for 2021.

Like Fitch, S&P (“BB-“) and Moody’s (“Ba2”) also place Brazil in the “speculative grade” category.