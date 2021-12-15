Fixed income giving 1% per month and with little risk is expected for 2022 – 12/14/2021

More conservative fixed-income investments, with little risk, such as Treasury Selic, DI funds and CDBs with daily liquidity, may return to a nominal gain (without discounting inflation) of 1% per month in 2022 – which has not happened since February 2017. The basic interest rate (Selic) closed this year at 9.25% and should continue to rise in 2022, according to market projections. This rise is the fuel of the positive situation for fixed income.

But the same market professionals who predict 2022 of greater gains for fixed income claim that this wave is not here to stay, and that these investments should run out of steam from 2023 onwards. See below why fixed income can return to 1 % monthly income next year, why it won’t always stay that way and what is the orientation for the investor in this scenario.

For 2022, we see fixed income gaining strength. So, in general, in our portfolios, we have a more relevant allocation in fixed income.

Camilla Dolle, head of Fixed Income at XP Investimentos

Rising inflation attracts high interest rates

Global inflation has contaminated the Brazilian economy, where the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) has returned to around 11% this year. Here, prices are pushed by the inflated dollar due to the government’s fault, more expensive food and price increases in electricity and fuel.

In an attempt to slow down Brazil’s highest inflation since 2003, the Central Bank, the government agency responsible for protecting the country’s currency’s purchasing power, began using the weapon it has: raising interest rates.

The base rate, the famous Selic, went from 2% at the beginning of the year to the current 9.25%, the highest since June 2017.

According to projections made by more than one hundred financial institutions and consultants heard by the Central Bank through the weekly survey Bulletin Focus, a Selic will rise further, up to 11.25%.

But there is a bank already selling the Selic by almost 12%, like the American goldman sachs.

high interest pull CDI and applications

When the Selic rises, it takes the CDI (Certificate of Interbank Deposit) with it, which in turn is the benchmark for several investments such as CDB, LCI and LCA, for example, which use percentages of the CDI to determine your income. Therefore, it is common to see information such as “100% yield from CDI“.

The treasure Selic, a federal government bond sold on the Treasury Direct platform, also follows the Selic.

Savings barred at the party

Savings also accompany the Selic, but up to part of the route. when the Selic exceeds 8.5%, the passbook descends from this tram and starts to earn 0.5% per month, plus the TR (Referential Rate).

As explained here, savings will not be able to take advantage of the rise in the Selic scheduled for next year.

Rising interest and slowing inflation

Market professionals say that 2022 will be better for fixed income investments because interest rates will continue to rise, while inflation should start to slow down in the second half of the year.

This, of course, if the scenario of stabilization of the dollar and retreat in food, energy and fuel prices is confirmed, economists point out.

So, the Selic above 11% will give the investor a monthly gain very close to 1%. This is the nominal income, that is, without discounting the part that inflation erodes.

In 2021, for example, inflation ate the gains of most more conservative fixed income investments, those that are easier to withdraw or that are short-term.

After a period of lean to fixed income, we will live a period of fat cows, at least throughout 2022. Selic goes above 11%, with inflation dropping to 5%, it can go up to 6% above inflation, an interesting return for a part of the portfolio.

Paul Clini, Western Investments Director asset

tide can change

Market professionals point out, however, that this favorable tide for the conservative and low-risk fixed income investor will not last forever.

As inflation begins to slow down, and the Central Bank assesses that the worst moment of uncontrolled prices has passed, the Selic will start to retreat.

For 2023, for example, financial institutions and consultants estimate that the basic interest rate will close the year at 8%, giving way a little more in 2024, to 7%. Also according to these projections, inflation measured by the IPCA will be around 3.5%.

If this scenario is confirmed, the Selic will still allow one CDI higher than inflation, but with a smaller advantage than that achieved in 2022.

I don’t see the traditional conservative fixed income returning to structurally very high real gains, that is, forever. We should have an average real return in the range of 3% to 4% per year.

Felipe Guerra, partner at Messem Investimentos

What to do with fixed income

Financial advisors point out that investors can expand their share of the fixed income portfolio between the end of this year and the end of 2022. This can be done even to reduce the risk of ups and downs that should affect variable income.

After all, the expectation of interest rate increases in the United States and the presidential elections in Brazil are two factors that should keep the Stock Exchange, for example, on an uncertain trajectory over the next year.

Care when handling your wallet

But this adjustment, say market professionals heard by UOL, need to be done with some care.

First, this movement it depends on each investor’s case because it needs to take into account several conditions, such as the purpose of the investment, the period considered for the redemption and the source from which the money will come to make this reinforcement in the fixed income portfolio.

Anyone thinking of redeeming them from the stock exchange to invest in fixed income, for example, needs to check beforehand whether by doing so at this time they will not be losing money, as the Ibovespa is closing 2022 in the red.

Fixed income can be seen as an attractive investment option for 2022, but not as a permanent strategy, as interest rates will fall again in 2023. Investors cannot make the mistake of thinking they will be able to live the rest of their life with just this risk-free fixed income.

Paul Clini, western asset

Furthermore, it is inadvisable to make radical portfolio moves, those in which the investor simply resets everything in one asset class to 100% in another investment.

Camilla Dolle says, for example, that within the fixed income there are alternatives in addition to the investments that follow the Selic. Thus, the investor must also have long-term investments that accompany inflation and other fixed-rate investments.