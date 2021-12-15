Flamengo does hear from Carvalhal and should send a representative to Europe in the next few days – Flamengo

Coach signals positively to Rubro-Negro and clubs must reach an agreement for the release in January

The search for a new technical command at Flamengo may have its days numbered. That’s because Carlos Carvalhal said yes to the rubro-negro project and passed the ball to the clubs to come to an agreement for the transfer of the Portuguese. As usual, Marcos Braz, Mais Querido’s football vice president, and Bruno Spindel, the portfolio’s executive director, should head to Europe in the next few days to start negotiations for good.

It is worth noting that Carlos Carvalhal has a current relationship with Braga until the middle of 2022 and has a fine in the amount of €10 million (about R$60 million at the current price). However, according to findings by Coluna do Fla, the price will be 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million) as of January. In other words, the expectation is that Cariocas and Portuguese will reach a common agreement by the date of re-presentation of the rubro-negra team.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

The main challenge of this negotiation is, of course, the coach’s fine. Flamengo wants to maintain the pattern of trying to hire without having to bear high costs, while Carvalhal also discards taking the price out of pocket. The commander assumed the leading role in the list of priorities, especially after Benfica was classified in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, making it even more difficult to deal with the return of Jorge Jesus.

It should also be noted that this is not the first time that Flamengo is looking for Carlos Carvalhal. After the departure of Jorge Jesus, in the middle of 2020, Rubro-Negro tried to hire the Portuguese, who was in charge of Rio Ave at the time, but without any kind of success. The pandemic was one of the main reasons, in addition to the good time that the commander was living at the ex-club.