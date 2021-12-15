Flamengo receives ‘ok’ and travels to close with Portuguese coach | Football

Disclosure oak forest

Carlos Carvalhal said “yes” to Flamengo. Braga’s coach indicated that he is up to the challenge of working in Brazil, and left the negotiation to the clubs.

With a contract until the middle of 2022, the technician needs an understanding of the termination fine to be released in January. The value is 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million).

Flamengo reflects on the options and is already clear that it is necessary to go to Europe to negotiate. The already traditional trip by Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel should take place next week.

Flamengo’s board thinks it can get a coach without fines. But Carvalhal discards paying the amount out of his own pocket.

Today, among the Portuguese analyzed, Carvalhal is the most palpable. But Flamengo does not want to leave Brazil with only one option to negotiate.

Jorge Jesus returned to the status of impossible, a position he only did not occupy because Flamengo did not want to say that they did not want their most victorious coach in recent history to return.

Even if there are stumbling blocks until the end of the year for Benfica, it won’t come now.

Carvalhal has already signaled that he’s up to it immediately. In Brazil, the practice of paying for hiring a coach is not common as in Europe.

However, in Flamengo’s budget it makes the investment comfortable.