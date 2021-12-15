Flamengo starts conversations to renew Rodrigo Caio’s contract | Venetian Column



Rodrigo Caio – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

After renewing the contracts of Diego Alves, Diego Ribas and Filipe Luís, and advancing in negotiations to extend Arrascaeta’s tie, Flamengo started talks to increase the commitment of another player considered to be the starter. It is about Rodrigo Caio.

The defender’s current contract with Flamengo runs until December 2023, but the athlete’s representatives sought out the board to talk about the extension of the bond, and the board nodded in a positive way. According to the report with people from the rubro-negra summit, the first contacts were made before the Libertadores decision, at the end of November, but the summit asked to wait for the final of the competition and also the election of the club, which took place at the beginning of December.

After the important dates, Flamengo and Rodrigo Caio’s agents returned to the subject. The conversations are in the initial phase and there is still no agreement on the time of the new contract or even salary bases, but there is a mutual interest in increasing the commitment.

Rodrigo Caio’s exhaustion welcomes a new contract valid until 2025 (two seasons extended), but the parties will still evolve in this matter in the coming days.

Aged 28, Rodrigo Caio arrived at Flamengo in early 2019, when he had a great season. Since then, the defender has played 125 matches and is considered the absolute titleholder in the current rosé squad.

In 2021, shirt 3 suffered from physical problems and did not help Flamengo in the season. He recently underwent knee arthroscopy and is being groomed to be 100% in February.