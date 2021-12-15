Flu: ES ‘presents indicators for the epidemic’, says secretariat | Holy Spirit

The State Department of Health (Sesa) of Espírito Santo said, on the afternoon of Wednesday (15), that the state “presents indicators for the influenza epidemic”.

“The Strategic Surveillance Information Center (Cievs) is evaluating the scenario that initially presents indicators for the epidemic of influenza in Espírito Santo”, said Sesa in a note sent to g1.

The secretariat reported that there is an increase in the number of reported cases of influenza in the cities of Espírito Santo, in addition to greater demand for emergency care units and basic health units by the population.

The state government announced that it is mobilizing the 78 municipalities of Espírito Santo to reach the target of vaccinal coverage against the flu, recommended by the Ministry of Health, 90%. Currently, the flu vaccine coverage in Espírito Santo is 78.6%.

“It was observed that in the last two weeks the demand for emergency care units exceeded the estimated amount for the time, with an increase also in analyzed tests and in the positivity rate for Influenza. In October, the rate was 0.04%, and in December, until the 13th, there was a growing positivity rate of 7.3% across the state,” says part of a statement from Sesa aimed at health professionals.

Flu in RJ worries health authorities in ES, where vaccination has not reached its goal

The neighboring state of Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a flu epidemic in its Metropolitan Region, which worries the Espírito Santo health authorities.

According to Sesa, among the actions agreed with the municipalities is the offer of the influenza vaccine to all citizens over six months of age who seek vaccination services to receive the other immunizers in the vaccination schedule, as well as those who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine dose.

For cities that carry out extramural actions against Covid-19 in shopping malls, squares, mobile units or commercial establishments, there is also the offer of the concomitant flu vaccine.

Another important action that municipalities have taken, according to the secretariat, is the active search within the territory itself by people from priority groups (children from six months to under six years old; pregnant women; postpartum women; elderly and; health workers) not yet immunized against the flu.

State of RJ declared that it is undergoing an influenza epidemic