Flu Outbreak Arrives In São Paulo With Strain That Escapes From Vaccine

The influenza A H3N2 virus, the same one related to the flu epidemic that hits Rio de Janeiro, is already circulating in São Paulo and causing an increase in the number of hospitalizations, says Folha.

the infectious disease Nancy Bellei, a professor at Unifesp and coordinator of the testing at Hospital São Paulo, told the newspaper that 19 cases of hospitalizations were registered in one week. In 2020, between March and June, the flu peak period, there were 12.

Although the vaccine used in the immunization program has the H3N2 strain in its composition, it is not the same that currently circulates in Rio and São Paulo. This one, known as Darwin — Australian city where it was first detected — is not covered by the current vaccine.

“Every year we change the vaccine recipe [contra o H3N2]. For 2022, WHO has already changed. It will be influenza A H3N2 Darwin. It is the strain that Fiocruz identified in the outbreak in Rio”, said the infectious disease specialist.

the virologist Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury, stated that the immunization against the respiratory virus does not last more than six months, so, even if there is coverage, it is important that people wear masks and wash their hands.

“It’s an untimely outbreak. We don’t have an outbreak in December. He put it all together: the vaccine that doesn’t protect much, the people took it for more than six months and people are no longer wearing masks, are crowding together”, he added.