Flu outbreak: H3N2 cases grow 1,380% in Salvador in 14 days

Allied to covid-19, flu syndromes worry the Municipal Health Department of Salvador. And one of them more than the others: the flu caused by H3N2, a variant of the Influenza A virus, which had an increase of 1,380% in cases in the capital, in the last 14 days. On December 1st, there were five patients registered in the city. This Tuesday (14), there were already 74, according to SMS. Just in the last 24 hours, there were 21 diagnostic confirmations.

Because of this, Mayor Bruno Reis (DEM), had to reopen the flu in Pau Miúdo to reduce the pressure for care in the Barris Emergency Care Unit (UPA), the only flu so far in operation and whose demand tripled last week.

According to researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of Infogripe at Fiocruz, a group that monitors data on notifications of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) in Brazil, the outbreak in Salvador comes from a new H3N2 mutation that emerged in the Hemisphere North at the end of last year, arrived in Rio de Janeiro, in the second semester, and spread to other states, such as Bahia and Amazonas.

“Today, we already know that the predominance is H3N2, even without genomic sequencing, because in addition to Rio de Janeiro with an epidemic scenario, it ends up splashing in the capitals and large centers of the country, due to our air network. We have, daily, passengers boarding from Rio to the main cities of the country and vice versa. This causes the very large volume of cases in Rio to spread and, certainly, it is the same variant”, says Gomes.

For the specialist, the high in cases should have been in early spring and not now, a week from the start of the summer. He believes that this is due to two factors: the population’s lack of adherence to the flu vaccination campaign and the relaxation of restrictive measures for covid-19. Only 58% of the expected public was immunized in the campaign of the city of Salvador against the flu, according to the SMS. Only 416 of the expected 720,000 people are immunized. The goal was 90% vaccination coverage.

“All the actions we have taken to prevent the coronavirus have a brutal impact on the Influenza virus, because the mode of transmission is the same. So you need to use good masks, such as N95 and PFF2, especially if you are indoors, and avoid agglomerations. Last year, we managed to curb Influenza because of these precautions, but we started to let down our guard”, explains the researcher.

He also says that the lethality of the flu is extremely high: between 12 to 15% among admissions. In other words, for every 10 people who are hospitalized for the flu, at least one does not survive. This lethality, in coronaviruses, is almost double – between 20 to 30%, as there is still no treatment for the disease, as there is for the Influenza viruses.

Types of flu

The professor of virology at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) and UniFTC, Andrea Mendonça Gusmão, explains that there are several types of flu. “When we talk about flu, we specify the Influenza virus A or B, which are two different species that can cause flu. We have several strains, because they are RNA viruses and they have a high mutation rate”, he explains. H1N1 and H3N2 are variations of the Influenza A type, which has a greater chance of causing outbreaks and epidemics, according to the virologist.

Due to the emergence of new strains, it is necessary to get the vaccine every year. “Even if the vaccination is done properly, every year there is a new vaccine, because this virus has a high mutation rate. The vaccine we used in this year’s SUS vaccination campaign has H3N2, but it is not the same strain that is spreading now, it is last year. In other words, we are always late in relation to the virus, which is why we can get flu even when vaccinated”, says Andrea.

Vaccine protects against three types of flu

The vaccine available at public health posts is trivalent, it protects against three types of flu mutations, the most serious: H1N1, H3N2 and a strain of Influenza B. The symptoms are the same as those of the coronavirus, such as myalgia (muscle pain), pain from headache, fever, shortness of breath, tiredness and sometimes pneumonia. Treatment, however, is with an antiviral.

Retired Vera Lúcia was vaccinated against the flu this year, but caught the disease, precisely because of virologist Andrea Gusmão’s explanation, the virus mutates. She has had symptoms since Saturday. “A horrible headache, with cold, a runny nose and coughing a lot. Since Saturday I have been taking tylenol every eight hours and beneflu every six hours. Thanks to God, I feel better today, I’ve already managed to leave the house”, says Vera. Besides her, her grandson, who lives in the same building, also caught the flu.

Even so, infectologist Claudilson Bastos, technical manager of the immunization service at Sabin Medicina Diagnóstica in Salvador, recommends that the “best medicine” is still the vaccine. “Influenza A, from time to time, reappears, because there is viral seasonality. Therefore, we believe that influenza vaccination is effective in reducing the morbidity and mortality of the disease”, he defends.

SMS alerts for arboviruses

The Salvador Municipal Health Department (SMS) issued an alert yesterday for arboviruses such as dengue, zyka and chicungunya. “The health system is the same for all diseases: covid, flu, dengue, zika and chikungunya. What worries us right now is that we have a number of patients with aggravated diseases who were afraid to go to the units during the pandemic. All diseases that can and should be avoided alleviate the health system and improve service to the population”, warned the municipal health secretary, Leo Prates.

He says that, although the index that measures the infestation of aedes aegypti in Salvador has decreased compared to last year, some neighborhoods are far above normal. The historical average of infestation is 2.3, that is, for every 100 houses, 2.3 of them have a mosquito focus. Now, this index is at 2.1, which is classified as “on alert” by the Ministry of Health. Itapuã, however, has the index at 10.2. In Coutos 1 and Vista Alegre, the rate is 7.2 and in Fazenda Coutos, 6. The worst sanitary districts for mosquito infestations are the regions of Itapagipe (3.9) and Subúrbio (3.9).

“We need people to fight the mosquito inside their homes, removing containers. We are doing our part, but the health system will not withstand, at the same time, a new wave of covid-19, an outbreak of flu and an outbreak of dengue; in addition to these aggravated patients who were not treated in the pandemic”, appeals Leo Prates. According to him, 80% of arbovirus outbreaks are inside homes and not on public roads. “This is extremely worrying, I would say it is a pre-outbreak. I don’t know why it hasn’t exploded yet,” he vents.

For SMS, the arbovirus that worries the most is dengue, as there are four serotypes. In 2020, there were two deaths from dengue and three from chikungunya in the capital. In 2021, so far, one case of each disease is under investigation. The folder says it has been carrying out inspections in homes at strategic points, placing covers in the reservoirs that can accumulate water, in addition to special insecticide. “The tip is to try to eliminate what can store water and become a breeding site”, advises the Department’s Zoonoses Control Center (CCZ), citing buckets, plant dishes and garbage.