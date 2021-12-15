Flu vaccination goes exclusively to the priority public in Salvador; check immunization points | Bahia

Vaccination against flu continues in Salvador exclusively for the public eligible for the strategy, informed the Municipal Health Department (SMS) this Tuesday (14). [Confira ao final da matéria a lista de postos]
Vaccination service at health centers is from 8 am to 4 pm. Health workers, children between six months and 6 years old can receive the dose of the immunizing agent; pregnant and postpartum women; people over 60 years of age; indigenous peoples and quilombolas and people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities. The posts are also applying the 2nd dose to those children vaccinated for the first time in 2021.
This year, just over 416,000 people received the flu vaccine in the capital of Bahia, a number considered below expectations, as it corresponds to only 58% of the target audience’s coverage. The goal of SMS is to immunize at least 90% of the eligible public residing in the city.
In July, the city opened the flu vaccination to the general public, but adherence to the campaign was low.
This Tuesday, the Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, confirmed that the city is experiencing an outbreak of flu. This year alone, SMS registered 77 cases of Influenza, 74 between the end of November and the beginning of December.
Of these 74, 56 are from the H3N2 virus. After the outbreak, the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, announced the reopening of a flu in the Pau Miúdo neighborhood.
Check out the list of posts that offer flu vaccinations below:
DS Pau da Lima
UBS Peres da Veiga
DS Barra Rio Vermelho
Adriano Pondé Multicenter
DS Itapagipe
UBS Minister Alckmin
DS Historic Center
Carlos Gomes Multicenter
DS São Caetano Valeria
UBS Pericles Laranjeiras
USF Boa Vista do Lobato
USF Recanto da Lagoa
DS Cajazeiras
USF Yolanda Pires
DS freedom
Professor Bezerra Lopes Multicenter
DS Sprouts
UBS Manoel Vitorino
DS Cabula/Beirú
USF Pernambuco
DS Rail Suburb
USF Teotonio
USF Beira Mangue
Sergio Arouca UBS
DS mouth of the river
USF Pituaçu
DS Itapuã
UBS São Cristóvão
