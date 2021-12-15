Flu vaccination goes exclusively to the priority public in Salvador; check immunization points | Bahia

Vaccination against flu continues in Salvador exclusively for the public eligible for the strategy, informed the Municipal Health Department (SMS) this Tuesday (14). [Confira ao final da matéria a lista de postos]

Vaccination service at health centers is from 8 am to 4 pm. Health workers, children between six months and 6 years old can receive the dose of the immunizing agent; pregnant and postpartum women; people over 60 years of age; indigenous peoples and quilombolas and people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities. The posts are also applying the 2nd dose to those children vaccinated for the first time in 2021.

This year, just over 416,000 people received the flu vaccine in the capital of Bahia, a number considered below expectations, as it corresponds to only 58% of the target audience’s coverage. The goal of SMS is to immunize at least 90% of the eligible public residing in the city.

In July, the city opened the flu vaccination to the general public, but adherence to the campaign was low.

This Tuesday, the Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, confirmed that the city is experiencing an outbreak of flu. This year alone, SMS registered 77 cases of Influenza, 74 between the end of November and the beginning of December.

Of these 74, 56 are from the H3N2 virus. After the outbreak, the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, announced the reopening of a flu in the Pau Miúdo neighborhood.

Check out the list of posts that offer flu vaccinations below:

DS Pau da Lima

UBS Peres da Veiga

DS Barra Rio Vermelho

Adriano Pondé Multicenter

DS Itapagipe

UBS Minister Alckmin

DS Historic Center

Carlos Gomes Multicenter

DS São Caetano Valeria

UBS Pericles Laranjeiras

USF Boa Vista do Lobato

USF Recanto da Lagoa

DS Cajazeiras

USF Yolanda Pires

DS freedom

Professor Bezerra Lopes Multicenter

DS Sprouts

UBS Manoel Vitorino

DS Cabula/Beirú

USF Pernambuco

DS Rail Suburb

USF Teotonio

USF Beira Mangue

Sergio Arouca UBS

DS mouth of the river

USF Pituaçu

DS Itapuã

UBS São Cristóvão

