Fluminense announces Abel Braga as new coach for 2022: “Welcome back home” | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense officially announced, this Wednesday, Abel Braga as coach for 2022. This will be his fourth stint as coach of Tricolor. The assistants arrive with him Leomir de Souza and Ricardo Colbachini . Ahead of the team in the final stretches of the last three Brasileirões, Mark returns, once again, to the position of permanent technical assistant.

Abel’s new contract with Flu has no defined term and neither has a termination fine, leaving both parties free to terminate at any time. The ad came on twitter and in an exclusive video for members with a striking phrase by Abelão in one of his spells at the club:

Abel’s last club was Lugano, from Switzerland, which he commanded between June and September 2021. In Brazil, his most recent job was for Internacional, where he almost won the 2020 Brazilian title.

This will be Abel Braga’s fourth stint as coach of Fluminense, the club for which he began his career as a player in 1971. He has already commanded Tricolor in 2005, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2018. Ahead of Flu, he won the Championships Cariocas in 2005 and 2012 and the Brazilian Championship in 2012. Abelão is also the second coach with more games in the club’s history, with 326 matches, behind only Zezé Moreira, with 497.

In one of his most memorable moments for Fluminense, in 2017 (see the video above), Abel was moved by the tribute from the tricolor crowd right after his son’s death. In the minute of silence before the victory over Atlético-GO by 3-1, the coach cried. At the end of the game, he thanked her.

