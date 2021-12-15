Fluminense has the right line up for coach Abel Braga to return – 12/14/2021

Fluminense has already defined the coach for the 2022 season. And he is an old acquaintance of the fans: Abel Braga. The parties lined up a hit and the coach is close to completing his fourth spell at Laranjeiras, where he was champion of the Brazilian Nationals in 2012.

Marcão, who commanded the team after the resignation of Roger Machado, will return to the position of technical assistant. The information was initially published by Rádio Globo and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Abel Braga’s last job was at Lugano, Switzerland, where he left in September. Last season, he was runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals, in charge of Internacional.

This will be his fourth job as a Fluminense coach. He was already ahead of the tricolor team in 2005, from 2011 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2018 — the last goodbye came amidst a political crisis the club was going through. In Laranjeiras, he won the Carioca in 2005 and 2012, and the Brazilian in 2012.

The last time he was at Tricolor until now, Abelão trained Flamengo, Cruzeiro, Vasco, Internacional and Lugano.

Fluminense is also moving in the market in search of reinforcements for the squad. Yesterday (13), defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, ex-Palmeiras, was officially announced. There are also talks advanced by striker Willian Bigode, from Palmeiras, and with left-back Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil, from Ecuador.

The board is also awaiting a response from Argentine striker Germán Cano, who recently left Vasco, and had initial contacts with Ricardo Goulart, who has been free in the market since leaving Guangzhou Evergrande, in China.