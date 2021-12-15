Fluminense starts talks to hire Nani, ex-Manchester United, says journalist

Fluminense remains attentive to the market in search of strong names for the dispute of the next Libertadores da América. After closing with Felipe Melo and Pineida and getting close to Willian Bigode, the Rio club now returns its chips to Nani.

According to information from journalist Fabrizio Romano, from ‘Sky Sports’, Flu had already started talks with the player and his staff and would be trying to reach an agreement to hire the experienced 35-year-old Portuguese attacking midfielder.

Nani is currently free on the market after his contract with Orlando City of the United States ended and he failed to reach a renewal with the American club. Last season, he took the field 30 times, scoring ten goals and being responsible for another seven assists in Major League Soccer.

In addition to Orlando City, Nani has been playing for several renowned clubs in world football, such as Sporting, from Portugal, Manchester United, from England, Valencia, from Spain, Lazio, from Italy, in addition to the Portuguese national team, with whom he played in the World Cup. 2014 World in Brazil.