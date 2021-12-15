Fomc, PEC of precatório, IBC-Br and more subjects that will move the market today

The world markets operate mixed this Wednesday morning (15), waiting for the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), at 4 pm (Eastern time), to define the monetary policy of the United States.

The Fomc is expected to keep the rate between 0% and 0.25%, but the statement following the decision and the speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, should move interest rate expectations.

Market expectations fall on an eventual acceleration in the withdrawal of stimulus by the US central bank. The Fed is projected to double the pace of the reduction in asset purchases by $30 billion.

In addition to the institution’s president’s speech, directors’ projections for the trajectory of benchmark interest rates in the country are awaited.

Also in the US, a bill to raise the US debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion was sent to President Joe Biden for his signature, after being approved by lawmakers.

Around here, the Chamber of Deputies approved yesterday (14) the main text of the new PEC for Precatório, which includes the sections that were pending consensus between the two Houses of Congress and that could not be promulgated last week.

On the domestic economic agenda, the Central Bank releases the October IBC-Br (9:00 am). Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indices traded slightly higher on this Wednesday morning (15), as investors prepare for the Fed’s decision.

The Federal Reserve is battling the highest levels of inflation in 39 years and the Fed is expected to announce an acceleration of the scaling back of the bond-buying program, which was implemented during the pandemic to sustain the economy.

This paves the way for a drastic policy change that will pave the way for a first interest rate hike next year.

Also highlighting the disclosure of retail sales in November, at 10:30 am, Refinitiv projects an increase of 0.70%.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), +0.06%

S&P 500 Future (USA), +0.04%

Nasdaq Future (USA), +0.02%

Asia

Asian markets closed mixed, as Chinese markets tumbled as investors digested key Chinese economic data.

China’s Industrial Production rose 3.8% in November, above Refinitiv’s estimates. Last month’s retail sales also came out, which advanced 3.9%. Refinitiv expected a 4.6% increase in sales. The numbers suggest a slowdown in growth amid a slowdown in the housing market and the disruptions imposed by Covid.

In addition, the US government is considering imposing tougher sanctions on Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China’s biggest chip maker.

Check out the performance:

Nikkei (Japan), +0.10% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), -0.38% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -0.91% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +0.05% (closed)

Europe

European markets operate mostly on the upside, with investors focusing on the Fed’s decision.

On the region’s economic agenda, the UK Consumer Price Index rose 5.1% in the 12 months to November, down from 4.2% in October, the sharpest rise in a decade and more than double the target. Bank of England.

Check out the performance:

FTSE 100 (United Kingdom), -0.19%

Dax (Germany), +0.31%

CAC 40 (France), +0.72%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.67%

Commodities

Oil prices retreat on Wednesday, after the International Energy Agency (IEA, its acronym in English) said that the demand for oil should be lower than previously projected next year, hit by the new omicron variant.

Check out the performance:

WTI Oil, -0.85%, at US$ 70.13, a barrel

Brent Oil, -0.45%, at US$ 73.37, a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange was down 2.04% to 649.00 yuan, equivalent to $101.97

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +2.49% to $48,646.16 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule has IBC-Br and IGP-10

In addition to the Fomc, pay attention to the IBC-Br data for October, considering the preview of the Central Bank’s GDP, with economists at Refinitiv projecting a drop of 0.2% in the monthly comparison.

On the inflation side, the December IGP-10 will be published today, with Refinitiv’s projection of a monthly drop of 0.50%. Check it out below:

Brazil

8 am: December IGP-10 released by FGV, with Refinitiv projection of a 0.5% drop on monthly basis

9 am: October IBC-Br, with Refinitiv projection of 0.2% drop on monthly basis

USA

10:30 am: Retail Sales Data for November, Refinitiv Consensus Up 0.8%

10:30 am: November Import Price Data

12:30 pm: Oil Inventories (IEA) Weekly, Expected to Fall by 2.082 Million Barrels

4 pm: Fed monetary policy decision

4:30 pm: speaks from Jerome Powell, Fed chairman

Guedes articulates ceiling for readjustment of civil servants

With pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro to readjust civil servants, the economic team is now trying to minimize damage. Contrary to a linear adjustment, which was even considered by the president on more than one occasion, the team of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes negotiated and advanced yesterday (14) at a meeting of the Budget Execution Board (JEO) a maximum limit to be earmarked for salary increases.

In addition, Guedes’ team considers the idea of ​​concentrating the increases in some groups, such as the security forces, less harmful.

Economy secures resources for 2022 Census

The Ministry of Economy assured the IBGE that there will be no shortage of resources for the Census in 2022. The necessary amount, of R$ 2.3 billion, was partially cut in a recent report by the Chamber, which put the survey in check for the third consecutive year.

The Census should have been carried out in 2020, but it was not carried out because of the pandemic. In the budget discussions for 2021, resources were cut and the country was again without the numbers. Now, the promise is that the research will not go away.

3. Covid

The British Parliament passed new restrictions to combat the spread of Covid generated by the Ômicron variant. The episode, however, illustrates Premier Boris Johnson’s worst moment since his election in 2019: around 100 of his party’s lawmakers took a stand against the proposed measures.

There were three separate votes: the obligation to use masks in most closed environments, the use of health passports in mass events and the obligation to vaccinate health professionals in the front lines of the fight against the pandemic. All were approved, but the vote on health passports had the greatest rejection (269 in favor and 126 against).

In the US, the White House has requested Pfizer pills against covid for 10 million Americans. Yesterday (14), the pharmaceutical company released a new study confirming the success of its antiviral.

According to a study, the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization and death from covid-19 by 89%.

Meanwhile, initial laboratory findings have indicated that China’s Sinovac vaccine – one of the most widely used in the world – does not provide enough antibodies to neutralize the Ômicron virus variant. About 2.3 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered, mostly in China.

Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 151, down 34% compared to the level of 14 days before, according to information from the press consortium, at 8 pm.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 5,427, which represents a drop of 38% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 139,989,809 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 65.63% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 160,204,836 people, which represents 75.10% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 21,301,596 people, or 9.99% of the population.

4. Chamber approves basic text of the PEC of Precatório

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, yesterday (14), in the first round, by 327 votes to 147 and one abstention, the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios in the same content that came from the Federal Senate.

The proposal opens up fiscal space in excess of BRL 100 billion in the 2022 Budget, by limiting the payment of court orders – which are federal debts recognized by the Judiciary and with no possibility of appeal – and a change in the rule’s calculation methodology of the spending ceiling.

Deputies are now analyzing the highlights presented by the benches to the text – that is, suggestions for modifying the approved version. After that, the PEC still needs to be voted on in the second round before proceeding to enactment. If there are new changes in relation to what was approved by the senators, it returns to the other legislative house.

As a rule, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate must approve the same version of a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for it to become effective. Therefore, only the common rules approved by the two legislative houses entered into force.

TCU

Also in Brasília, senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) was chosen yesterday (14) to occupy a seat at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). Anastasia had 52 votes and won over senators Kátia Abreu (Progressistas-TO), who got 19, and Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), with 7. It is the first time since 2008 that the vacancy has been disputed.

The post is usually defined by consensus, after agreement between the parliamentarians. The vote represents a victory for the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who arranged for his fellow countryman and party colleague to assume the seat in the TCU. The nomination for the TCU chair still needs to be voted on by the Chamber, but the step is considered a mere formality.

5. Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) has returned to the agenda of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

According to a document released last Friday (10) by the Court, the privatization of the state-owned company will be analyzed in an extraordinary session today (15), at 10 am.

The privatization would be analyzed last Wednesday (8), but the rapporteur, Aroldo Cedraz, took the process off the agenda.

Find (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$97.15 million, equivalent to R$0.129163564 per share.

The shareholders listed in the company’s shareholding position on December 17 will be entitled to the earnings. Payment will take place on February 11, 2022.

Still on the radar, Cade’s Court should reach a decision on the proposed incorporation of the Unidas (LCAM3) by Localiza

WEG (WEGE3)

WEG (WEGE3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the total amount of R$134.27 million, corresponding to R$0.032 per share.

Payment will be made to share holders on December 17th. Payment of JCP will take place on March 16, 2022.

Vibra (VBBR3)

Vibra approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$148.5 million or R$0.13148245401 per share, on December 23, 2021.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

