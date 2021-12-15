Former reality participant sells bottled fart for R$5,000

Stephanie Matto, former participant of TLC’s “90 Days to Marry”, is selling an unusual item on the adult content platform. The American put up for sale her bottled flatulence.

The popular “pum” is placed in a glass and sold to customers in the amount of 755 pounds — approximately BRL 5.662 thousand. According to the British newspaper Daily Star, she manages to earn around 35 thousand pounds a week, which would give R$ 262 thousand.

She participated in the fourth season of the spin-off in 2020. The matchmaking reality, in which the two people meet on the internet and then one of them goes to the United States to acquire a marriage visa – which gives 90 days for both people organize the ceremony.

Stephanie became involved with Erika Owens from Australia.

“Due to popular demand, I finally decided to start selling my farts on my page! In addition to my spicy content, now you can also buy my farts in a jar,” he said.

She, who owns her own subscription site for adult content, told the British newspaper that she maintains a feed for the production of flatulence. Foods such as beans, hard-boiled eggs, a protein shake and some yogurt are eaten for breakfast.

In the bottle, she puts a flower petal under the justification of making the smell last longer and for adding more perfume to the container.

“Over the years I have received messages from men and women wanting to buy my bras, panties, hair, used bath water, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but it’s also fun, quirky and different. It’s almost like a novelty!” she told Buzzfeed.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

