Former reality TV contestant 90 Days to Marry Sells Pum in Bottles

Former TLC “90 Days to Marry” contestant Stephanie Matto has discovered a new niche to explore in her adult content platform: selling her bottled flatulence.

The popular “pum” is placed in a glass and sold to customers for a value of 755 pounds — approximately R$ 5.662 thousand. According to the British newspaper Daily Star, she manages to earn around 35 thousand pounds a week, which would give R$ 262 thousand.

She participated in the fourth season of the spin-off in 2020. The matchmaking reality, in which the two people meet on the internet and then one of them goes to the United States to acquire a marriage visa – which gives 90 days for both people organize the ceremony.

Stephanie became involved with Erika Owens from Australia.

But it’s outside of him that life is generating surprises for her: Stephanie has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram and has announced the production of ‘special puns’ for fans.

Due to popular demand, I finally decided to start selling my farts on my page! In addition to my spicy content, now you can also buy my farts in a jar! Stephanie Matto on Instagram

She, who owns her own subscription site for adult content, told the British newspaper that she maintains a feed for the production of flatulence. Foods such as beans, hard-boiled eggs, a protein shake and some yogurt are eaten for breakfast.

In the bottle, she puts a flower petal under the justification of making the smell last longer and for adding more perfume to the container.

“Over the years, I’ve gotten messages from men and women wanting to buy my bras, panties, hair, used bath water, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but it’s also fun and quirky and different. new!” she told Buzzfeed.