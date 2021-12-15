Forspoken to have 4K mode on PS5 and support for Dualsense features • Eurogamer.pt

We already know details about the different performance modes of Forspoken on PS5.

Square Enix’s long-awaited RPG is slated for 2022 and, according to information shared by Ray Mitsuno (via Ungeek), creative producer, there will be three performance modes on Sony’s console.

Performance Mode – 1440p at 60 FPS

– 1440p at 60 FPS Graphics Mode – 4K at 30 FPS

– 4K at 30 FPS Ray-Tracing Mode – To reveal

Apart from these performance modes, it is confirmed that the game will support the various features of Dualsense, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

“By using adaptive triggers, we add tactile feedback when you’re using different types of spells. We have a lot of magic spells you can use. The preparers and designers sat down and worked to differentiate the feedback you get from the command for each spell,” said Ray Mitsuno.

Right below you can see the latest trailer for Forspoken, unveiled at The Game Awards 2021.