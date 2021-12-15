‘Fortunately, everything was clarified and resolved in the best way’, publishes Ávine Vinny after leaving prison in Fortaleza | Ceará

Singer Ávine Vinny published a message after leaving prison on Tuesday (14). In the text, he thanks his ex-wife, who dropped the complaint against him. The artist was arrested this Monday night (13), after making threats against Laís Holanda.

“I never thought we could go through this, but luckily everything was clarified and resolved in the best way. I have to thank Laís for taking into account our life history and for having been sensitized to this procedural issue, in order not to harm anyone , especially for our daughter, to whom both of us have always dedicated a lot of love”, published Ávine on his social network.

Ávine got out of prison at 15:00 on Tuesday. The Justice of Ceará decided hours before, in a custody hearing, to release him from prison. The victim registered a police report on Monday (13), but withdrew the complaint against the singer this morning. Ávine sings the hit “Coração Cachorro”.

The ex-wife’s lawyers also filed a request stating that the victim no longer had “interest in the processing” of the case, according to the document to which the g1 had access.

She was filing the complaint at the Police Station for the Defense of Women (DDM) in Fortaleza, when she received a new message with threats.

The artist, who even said by message that the woman “would regret it”, was fined in the act for threat in the context of domestic violence. He spent the night at the Police Station.

“In light of the foregoing, this Worthy Judgment is required 3.1. That it designate a hearing for the purpose of waiving the victim of representation, as it has no interest in its processing; 3.2. That the procedural act be declared extinct, determining its shelving” , says an excerpt from the request to withdraw the complaint.

The arrest in flagrante occurred after the victim appeared at the Police Station for the Defense of Women to report a threat. “During the procedure registration, the victim received messages from the suspect with new threats. In view of the facts, the civil police started steps that resulted in the location and arrest of the suspect”, says the Secretariat of Security of Ceará.

Ávine and Laís Holanda were together for eight years and are the parents of a 4-year-old girl. According to the woman’s testimony, she left the couple’s daughter and the nanny at the singer’s building, in Bairro Cocó, so he could stay with the child.

According to the ex-wife, Ávine questioned by message why she hadn’t gone up to his apartment and she didn’t respond, driving to a friend’s house.

“Which, while the deponent was driving, Avneh Vinny [nome de registro] called him and the declarant put the call on speakerphone, at which time the accused started to say that the declarant was recording the call and started to insult him”, says the statement.

Upon arriving at her friend’s house, Ávine called again and, due to the insults, Laís decided to record the call.

“That in the call Avneh Vinny insulted him several times and threatened him with death in the following way: ‘I destroy my life, but I end yours.’

The singer also allegedly threatened to take the couple’s daughter and prevent the ex from seeing the child. The Civil Police requested urgent protective measures from the Court for the victim, who forwarded the audios with the threats to the police.

The artist is hired by Vybbe, producer of Xand Avião, the same company that managed DJ Ivis. In a statement, the company said it is following the case.

“Late yesterday afternoon, the 13th, singer Ávine Vinny was detained to provide clarification on an alleged telephone threat directed at Laís Holanda. Vybb.

TV Verdes Mares found out that Ávine Vinny shared a cell with other prisoners, who sang the singer’s songs several times during the night. Ávine was released on Tuesday (14), around 15:00, moments after a custody hearing decided to release him.

According to the singer’s press office, “there was a verbal discussion and he will soon be released”. The g1 requested further clarification from the Public Security Secretariat about the case, but did not receive a response until this report was published.

In November, when DJ Ivis was released days after he was arrested for beating his ex-wife, Avine Vinny sent a message of support (read more).

