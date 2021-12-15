Forward that Remo planned to keep for 2022 reinforces São Paulo club | rowing

Remo lost another player that was interested in the next season: forward Lucas Tocantins was announced by Santo André, a club in the Campeonato Paulista de Futebol. Hired by Leão in the last passage of coach Paulo Bonamigo, Tocantins stood out and even fell in favor of the fans, who asked for the title of the attacker.













Despite having responded on the field, Lucas Tocantins faced physical problems. With that, the player had problems to have an even bigger sequence and, for several moments, he was in the reserve bench under the command of Felipe Conceição, in Serie B.

Even with the injuries, Lucas Tocantins still finished the season with 39 games for the Lion and six scored – being three for the Segundona. Still, the striker saw Remo relegated to the Third League next season.