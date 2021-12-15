Fourth phase of open banking takes effect; see how it works | open banking

The fourth and final phase of open banking, a financial data sharing system supervised by the Central Bank, starts operating this Wednesday (15th).

In this new stage, the sharing of information will be allowed on investments, services related to foreign exchange, accreditation, insurance and pensions.

Accredited institutions must make public information on financial market products such as CDB, RDB, LCI, LCA, investment fund shares, government bonds; between others.

On May 31, 2022, with prior authorization, the customer will be able to share the transactional data of the products that make up the fourth phase.

By sharing information about insurance and pensions, the fourth phase also kick-starts the called open finance – union of bank data sharing, open banking, and insurance, open insurance.

“In mid-December, we conclude the fourth phase [do open banking], which will be the first movement to implement open finance,” stated the director of Norms and Regulation at the Central Bank, Otávio Damaso, in a webinar promoted by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in November.

In the opinion of analysts, open finance should promote financial inclusion and heat up the insurance market in the country.

