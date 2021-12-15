France faces ‘epidemic’ of false health passports

France is said to be facing an “epidemic” of false health passports, according to health professionals. According to doctors interviewed by a French newspaper, approximately 30% of patients admitted to ICUs in the country would have lied about vaccination against Covid-19.

The newspaper le Parisien this Tuesday (14) brings an article about people who use false health passports. With hospitals near saturation in France, doctors are increasingly seeing critically ill patients who claim to have received Covid-19 injections. But with their health deteriorating and fearing the worst, they end up confessing that they lied.

“An attitude that endangers the health of these people, but also that of others”, emphasizes the diary.

According to the French Health Insurance and the police, 41,000 false documents circulate in France and 339 doctors and 20 vaccination centers are involved in the forgery and sale of certificates.

Since it came into effect in September this year, news of the apprehension of false passports and health professionals selling the document has multiplied. But since the death of a 57-year-old patient in a hospital in Garches, near Paris, the issue has become a real public health problem. The patient had purchased a fake passport from a doctor in Nice, southern France.

epidemic and regret

According to the head of the ICU at the University Hospital of Nice, Carole Ichai, interviewed by le Parisien, in the Côte d’Azur region, false documents have turned into a real “epidemic”.

According to the doctor, patients who lied about the vaccination would currently represent 30% of people admitted to intensive care. “This weekend, a seriously ill 60-year-old woman and her son confessed to me that she had a false certificate,” says Ichai.

“How many of these people end up in the hospital?” le Parisien, “difficult to know”, but most doctors interviewed by the newspaper have already had to deal with at least one case.

Health professionals tell that stories repeat themselves. They usually start with a question from the doctor who receives a patient who is young, in good health and supposedly with two doses of vaccine. But when a patient is told that their case is rare, they usually recognize with regret that they purchased a false passport and that they are not immunized.

At the hospital, the problem is not limited to inpatients, doctors say. Usually the patient’s family and visitors also have a false attestation.

“As families are contact cases, we remember that they must undergo a test. Then they tell us: ‘mainly because we are not vaccinated,'” says doctor Nicolas Bruder, from Marseille, in southern France. “So I ask: how did you get in? And then they end up confessing that they used a false document. In this type of situation, each intensive service has lived at least three times”, he laments to the le Parisien.

Between 200 and 500 euros

Patients say they pay between “€200 and €500” for the certificate, the equivalent of between R$1,300 and R$3,200, bought from intermediaries who work in complicity with doctors.

In France, anyone who uses or sells a false passport can be sentenced to between three and five years in prison and pay between €45,000 and €150,000 in fine.

But, in addition, doctors remind that lying puts patients in danger, since the choice of treatments, approach and monitoring are not the same for a vaccinated and an unvaccinated.

A health passport is mandatory in France to enter hospitals, but also museums, theatres, cinemas, restaurants, bars and closed places in general.