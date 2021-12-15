Francisco: learning with Saint Joseph to cultivate spaces of silence

According to the Pope, “we must learn from Joseph to cultivate silence: that space of interiority in our days in which we give the Spirit the opportunity to regenerate us, to console us, to correct us”.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis continued the cycle of catechesis on Saint Joseph at the General Audience this Wednesday (15/12).

After illustrating the environment in which he lived, his role in the history of salvation and his being righteous and the spouse of Mary, the Pope examined another important aspect of the person of Joseph: silence. “God manifested himself in the moment of greatest silence. It is important to think about silence at this time when it seems to have little value”, stressed Francisco.

“The Gospels do not record the words of Joseph of Nazareth. This does not mean that he was taciturn, no, there is a deeper reason. With this silence, Joseph confirms what St. Augustine wrote: «As the Word grows in us, the Word that became man, words diminish.” Joseph with his silence invites us to leave space for the Presence of the Word made flesh, that is, Jesus,” the Pope said.

Joseph’s silence is full of listening

Francisco stressed that “Joseph’s silence is not muteness; it is a silence full of listening, a silence laborious, a silence that brings out its great interiority. Jesus grew up in this “school”, in the house of Nazareth, with the daily example of Mary and Joseph”.

How good it would be if each one of us, following the example of St. Joseph, managed to recover this contemplative dimension of life opened up by silence. But we all know from experience that it’s not easy: silence scares us a little, because it asks us to go into ourselves and find the truest part of ourselves. So many people are afraid of silence and need to speak, speak or listen to the radio, watch television, but they cannot accept silence because they are afraid. Philosopher Pascal observed that “all men’s unhappiness stems from one thing: not knowing how to stay calm in a room.”

Without the practice of silence, our speech gets sick

The Pope invited us to learn “from St. Joseph to cultivate spaces of silence, in which another Word can emerge: that of the Holy Spirit who dwells in us. It is not easy to recognize this Voice, which is often confused with the thousands of voices of concerns, temptations, desires and hopes that inhabit us; but without this training that comes from the practice of silence, even our speech can get sick“.

Without the practice of silence, our speech becomes sick. Instead of making the truth shine out, it can become a dangerous weapon. In fact, our words can become adulation, pride, lies, backbiting, slander. It is a fact of experience that, as the Ecclesiasticus reminds us, “the tongue kills more than the sword”. Jesus said it clearly: whoever speaks ill of his brother or sister, whoever slanders his neighbor, is a murderer. Kills with your tongue. We don’t believe it, but it’s true. Let’s think about the times we kill with our tongues, we would feel ashamed!

The depth of the heart grows with silence

I’m not saying to mute, no. Silence. Each of us look inward, often we are doing one thing and when we are done we immediately look for the cell phone to do another. We are always like this. And this doesn’t help, it makes us slip into superficiality. The depth of the heart grows with silence, a silence that is not mute as I said, but that leaves room for wisdom, reflection and the Holy Spirit. Let us not be afraid of moments of silence, let us not be afraid! It will do us a lot of good.

According to the Pope, “the benefit to our hearts will also heal our language, our words and, above all, our choices. Indeed, Joseph joined the silence to the action. He did not speak, but did, and thus showed us what Jesus once said to his disciples: «Not everyone who says to me, Lord, will enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father who is in Heaven.”” “Silence. Fruitful words when we speak. Silence, speaking properly, biting your tongue a little, which is sometimes good, instead of talking nonsense,” concluded the Pope.