Free Fire Codes Today (15/12): Check out free redemption codes

Day after day, Free Fire delivers a series of rewards through some codes, which can be redeemed on the site and changed so that they can be used and have more content in the battle royale.

See the codes for this Wednesday, (12/15/2021) for Free Fire! Check out in-game rewards including characters, weapon skins for you on this day.


The players from Free Fire always wait for the release of a new set of redemption codes. Such codes help them obtain a variety of in-game rewards, including characters, weapon skins, pets, and cosmetics. Below, we show the today’s codes, check out below.

Free Codes for Free Fire today

Here at CenárioMT you will find daily Free Fire redemption codes, the best alternative to obtain exclusive items that Garena makes available so that its millions of users can exchange them for free rewards on the official website.

Tips for you player

  • These are Free Fire codes provided by the game’s own developer, Garena, so get free rewards like this is totally legitimate and it gives no reason to fear a suspension or ban. Also, remember that codes are valid for 24 hours and that, after this period, they can no longer be used. Finally, it must also be considered that some codes may not be valid for certain regions.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 15th

Garena free codes must be placed on the Free Fire Reward page (you must login in advance). The prize can be found in your in-game mailbox.

The free fire redemption code for December today is FF22-NYW9-4A00 and users will receive Cupid Scar Skin as reward.


  • 8NARH5K2T6SP
  • MCPBKGXUA5YU
  • DRQHK85G59ER
  • XUQXUKZTVR7R
  • FE8AMK6NZWDY
  • 726HS43XERPS
  • TG6UFWHZCZ22
  • A3UAV4WUKZQF
  • MCPB3F6HPZQD
  • TJTWDZN42QNG
  • RE7RDNR8H9PB

Some of codes in Garena Free Fire rescue that you can experience
MCP3-WABQ-T43T – 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Drop Box
8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ – Violet Parkour Package
Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N – Netherworld Troop Blade
MM5O-DFFD-CEEW – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
FF22-NYW9-4A00 – Cupid Scar
FF5X-ZSZM-6LEF – Titan Scar
FFTQ-T5IR-MCNX – Bunny MP40
FF7W-SM0C-N44Z – M1887 WinterLand
FFA9-UVHX-4H7D – M1887 Punch Man
FFA0-ES11-YL2D – Poker MP40
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU – Arctic Blue
FFXV-GG8N-U4YB – Custom Room
FFE4-E0DI-KX2D – Gloo wall skin

Remember that today’s Free Fire codes are only valid for the first player you redeem.

All these digits and keys work 100% at the Free Fire and Free Fire Max. We have previously checked them on the corresponding Garena website to ensure they serve and give rewards.

Where to buy Codiguin FF?

It is not possible to buy them. Garena does not allow the sale of codes or Codiguin in Free Fire, to get it you will get it for free through influencers in the game.

How to use Codiguin Free Fire

If you are new to the aforementioned game and don’t know how to claim the Promo Codes from 2021 to Today, please visit the page known as the Free Fire Reward, enter them and wait a few minutes for the rewards to appear in the title. Here we show you the steps to follow.


Recommendations for Redeeming Free Fire Codes

1 Codes have a validity period and are only available for a few periods (many of them usually last for 1 or 2 days).

two There are almost always new codes for special events, dates and celebrations, so stay tuned in time.


3 There are unique codes for regions or countries, so maybe some of them won’t work for you.

4 Be very aware of fraudulent or misleading pages that offer unofficial codes, they may try to steal your account data.


