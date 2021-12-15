Front company that used scams on clients in Anápolis is indicted by the Civil Police

Headquartered in São Paulo, but with a branch in Anápolis, the company Confitt Consórcios was indicted by the Civil Police (PC). The investigation of the case began when a victim registered an occurrence in the 4th Police District (DP) reporting having joined the consortium in July this year and having paid, up to the date of the complaint, more than R$07 thousand.

During the steps that took place last Friday (10), search and seizure warrants were carried out at a consortium representative office, located in downtown Anapolis.

Furthermore, it was discovered that the company never had authorization from the Central Bank of Brazil to operate in the area of ​​consortia, as it was just a shell company.

In addition to documents, a cell phone and a notebook were seized for analysis, in order to assist in the investigations.

Still not completing the investigation, the PC is still not sure how many people were harmed by the coup, but it is believed that there is a large number.

Initially, the authors will be indicted for the crime of embezzlement, however, there is a possibility that the investigations will also point out the crime of criminal association. If convicted, the sentences can reach 08 years in prison.