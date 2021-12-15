Full Access: Botafogo’s negotiation with Rafael Navarro has ‘late acceptance’, risk of legal imbroglio and divergence between CEO and Freeland

THE Botafogo he even accepted a proposal made by Rafael Navarro’s managers to renew with the player still in the middle of Serie B, at the turn of August to September. The point is that the request was for June, which could lead to a legal battle.

– We get the son of a bitch imbroglio there. He (Jorge Braga) said that he is going to the legal instance, I don’t know what term he used in the group. Are you going to the legal body and with which mind will the athlete stay here? Because if he has the opportunity to leave, and Corinthians, Athletico or someone else is giving something, he’ll sign now, stay at home and it’s guaranteed next year. You don’t need to be here. It leaves a legal imbroglio, but we lost it to the rest of the competition and we run a high risk of not going up – says football director Eduardo Freeland over the phone.

– They sent me a proposal at the end of June. And the proposal is not valid. What do they (board) want? That we accept this proposal and force him (Rafael Navarro) to sign on those bases. I’m trying to stop them from walking in that direction – Freeland explains to the coach Enderson Moreira.

This is what revealed by episode six of the series “Acesso Total“, shown this Tuesday by SporTV, which shows a debate between CEO Jorge Braga and football director Eduardo Freeland by telephone with president Durcesio Mello.

Braga: I think you (Durcesio) and Freeland have to take the leaders, as you said, “informal”, Carli and Kanu and call them to have an open-hearted conversation: “Mermão, what’s going on, what we’re doing it, we responded to the guy’s proposal… Damn, we take an important step, the guy takes a step back.” Understood? We’ve been trying, but, dammit, there’s a limit. As far as Botafogo understands, legally, we accepted their proposal, man.

Freeland: I’ve been trying since March, the guy never wanted to renew. Do what? He has to sign! I can’t hold his hand and sign for him.

Braga: I can say that I fought for it.

Freeland: He can. So, we have this margin, but that is not our fault either.

Braga: Right now I’m not looking to blame, I’m looking to solve.

Freeland: Right now, yes, but it is important to make it clear that we have until page 10 for him, from then on, if the athlete doesn’t want to, there’s nothing to do.

Durcesio: Freeland spoke very well to him, very clear: if you go out, do you want to go out the front or back door? Freeland said it very well.

Braga: You have to keep putting pressure on his emotions, in the sense of: we want you, go out the front door, got it? This is a discussion. The other is to explain to the shareholder and the fiscal council that we fought for economic rights.

Seventeen games later and with around two and a half weeks to go until the end of the year, Rafael Navarro’s situation remains an open question. The striker’s contract ends on the 31st, the club is still trying to renew it, but the player can leave for free at the turn of the year.