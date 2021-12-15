Functional foods: understand what they are and what are the benefits for pets – Animal Life

+



If you’re a savvy tutor, you’ve probably heard about functional foods. For some time now, the search for alternatives to increase the quality of life of pets has grown exponentially. They, like humans, also need meals rich in nutrients and vitamins capable of helping to maintain their physical health and well-being.

Functional foods are able to prevent diseases and improve the quality of life of animals (Photo: Pexels / Cotton Bro / CreativeCommons)

The so-called functional foods are nothing more than food items that help control certain diseases. In other words, these foods are natural products of plant or animal origin, rich in nutrients capable of acting on different organs, such as intestine, heart, brain, kidney, liver and antioxidant system, serving both to prevent pathologies, in the case of animals healthy, and for the treatment of diseases.

According to the teacher Marcio Brunetto, deputy director of the FMVZ/USP Veterinary Hospital, the best known nutrients are probiotics, fatty acids, beta-glucans and lycopene. The first of them improves immunity and modulates bacteria in the large intestine and thus optimizes the functions of intestinal cells. On the other hand, omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), easily found in marine fish oil and in some marine algae, are considered natural anti-inflammatory and have benefits such as improving cognition and decreasing the concentration of fats in the blood .

Beta-glucans, extracted from yeasts and cereals, can increase satiety, have the potential to modulate the immune system and help to modulate blood glucose, that is, maintain blood sugar at adequate concentrations. Finally, the last one has anti-oxidant potential and helps fight free radicals in the body and thus optimizes various functions, such as vision, prostate function, prevents tumor formation, aging delay, etc.

Contrary to what many people think, functional food is not necessarily associated with natural food. Even though the nutrients are present in natural foods, it is common among veterinarians to opt directly for the nutraceutical, that is, the active ingredient, to ensure greater concentration and, consequently, achieve the benefit more effectively. This can be consumed in the form of capsules, feed, snacks and liquid supplementation.

Remember that for this type of diet to be healthy, just looking at the function of each ingredient is not enough. Each animal will have specific needs according to its species, breed, age, health and lifestyle, so don’t hesitate to look for a veterinarian to prepare your animal’s eating plan. Preferably, look for specialists in veterinary nutrition.

Also, as it is a relatively new topic, there is a lot of cross information on the internet. Much of the research carried out in recent years has not yet been tested on dogs and cats, therefore, they do not offer any guarantees for these species. “There are several results proving the benefit of Omega 3 and probiotics. On the other hand, there is a lot of talk about other types of functional foods based on studies conducted with humans or laboratory animals, which have a totally different metabolism”, he warns Dr. Fabio Alves Teixeira, master and doctoral candidate at the Postgraduate Program in Clinical Veterinary Medicine at FMVZ/USP.

Without a contextualization and analysis of the animal’s need, offering these foods without consideration can be dangerous and trigger other health problems, so don’t offer functional foods without medical advice, ok? Just like our visits to the nutritionist, pets also need specialized monitoring to create the best food strategy. “The provision of isolated ingredients, not balanced to meet the needs of essential nutrients, can result in nutritional deficiency”, points out Márcio.

