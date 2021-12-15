Fux, from the STF, orders the arrest of 4 convicts on the jury for tragedy at the Kiss nightclub – 12/14/2021 – Daily

The president of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luiz Fux, ruled on Tuesday (14) that the four convicted in the Jury Court of murder and attempted simple murder for possible intent for the fire at the Kiss nightclub must serve imprisonment immediately .

The early morning tragedy of January 27, 2013, in Santa Maria (RS), left 242 dead and more than 600 injured. Most of the victims died of suffocation due to toxic gases released by the burning of foam on the stage, according to the expert.

The trial ended on the 10th and the judge in the case, Orlando Faccini Neto, even decreed the arrest of the defendants, but the 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJ-RS (Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice) revoked the measure in a manner preliminary injunction — the gaucho court must judge on this Thursday (16) the merits of the case.

The Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul, then, resorted to the STF and was successful. So, everyone must be arrested.

For this to happen, the Supreme Court needs to communicate the 1st Jury Court, where the judgment took place, about the decision. Until 19:50 this Tuesday, this had not happened yet, according to the TJ-RS.

The four convicted are the then partners of the nightclub Elissandro Spohr (sentenced to 22 years and 6 months in prison) and Mauro Hoffmann (19 years and 6 months) and members of the band Gurizada Fandangueira — who played at the venue on the night of the fire — Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos (vocals) and Luciano Bonilha Leão (stage assistant), both 18 years old.

The minister ordered the suspension of the habeas corpus granted by the TJ-RS “in order to have the immediate fulfillment of the sentences attributed to the defendants”.

Fux stated that when “the criminal responsibility of the defendants is attested by the Jury Court, the sovereignty of its verdict must prevail”.

He also mentioned that the STF’s jurisprudence allows immediate arrest in these cases and criticized the decision of the second instance court in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

“Considering the extremely high social reprobability of the defendants’ conduct, the dimension and extent of the criminal facts, as well as their impacts on the local, national and international communities, the contested decision of the TJ-RS causes serious harm to public order by disregarding it, without any suitable justification, the precedents of the STF”, he said.

The magistrate also mentions the “high guilt in particular of the defendants”, which were the result of “internationally known tragedy, with 242 fatalities and more than 600 injured”.

The minister says that the anti-crime package included in the Criminal Procedure Code that “an appeal filed against a sentence by the Jury Court with a sentence equal to or greater than 15 years of imprisonment will not have suspensive effect”.

The jury started on December 1st and ran until the 10th of the same month. The victims’ relatives waited for nearly 9 years until the tragedy’s judgment.

The case was transferred from Santa Maria to Porto Alegre after lawyers questioned the formation of an impartial jury in the city where much of the population was affected by the fact.

In an interview with Leaf, Judge Faccini defended the decision of the jurors to go against the thesis of defenders of the defendants and consider that the case was intentional (when the accused intends to commit the crime), not guilty (when there is no intention).

“The eventual intent was affirmed by the jurors. I simply made some reflections in the sentence on the consideration that it is not something of little gravity. People often imagine that wanting is more intense than risk-taking, but when it gets involved For many people, the mere assumption of risk is already the most serious subjective state that can be presented”, he said.

The trial lasted 10 days and one of the lawyers even showed a video with the narration of a psychographed letter by one of the victims of the fire.

Afterwards, the prosecutor David Medina da Silva rejected the presentation of the psychographed letter that took place on Thursday and argued that that would not be the right time or place to deal with a religious issue.

“Let’s do the counterpoint of the psychographed letter. Yesterday we heard the voice of a narrator calling himself a spokesman for a dead person, but are we going to hear the voice of a living person?”, he said, reproducing an excerpt of a person’s testimony who was in the club.

He referred to Delvani Rosso, who told the court that there came a time when he thought he couldn’t get out of Kiss, as he inhaled smoke and felt his knees go weak.

“When I was falling, I said goodbye to my family, my friends, asking forgiveness for something I had done. I fell to the ground, I was feeling burn and I was leaning over, putting my hands on my face and passed out “, said.

He went to Kiss with his brother, Jovani, and five other friends on the night of the party. A photo of them all gathered together, taken just minutes before the riot that followed the fire, shows the young people happy with glasses of drinks. Three of them died.

In the account, Delvani said that his brother managed to leave and helped to pull other people who were following inside the club. Jovani reported to him that security guards had kept the doors closed at first, thinking it was a fight, and that he would have helped kick it open at once.

In another moment of the jury, one of the lawyers placed two chairs with signs written “MP”, “Firefighters” and “City Hall” to say that public entities should be in the dock.

After Fux’s decision, Spohr’s defense was expressed in a note critical of the judgment. “The process of the Kiss nightclub is totally null and void due to illegalities that occurred from the drawing of jurors to the course of the trial, passing through the vote and going to the sentence. The very serious errors are all registered in the process and will be taken to the Court of Justice in the appeal of defense appeal,” the text said.

Leão’s lawyer, Jean Severo, said that he respects the STF decision, but that he will appeal. He also defended his client’s innocence. Representatives of the other two defendants have yet to comment on Fux’s decision.

Lawyer of Hoffmann, Bruno Seligman de Menezes called the case a “circus of horrors” and compared the STF decision with AI-5, the toughest institutional act of the military dictatorship.

Leão’s lawyer, Jean Severo, said that he respects the STF decision, but that he will appeal. He also defended his client’s innocence. Santos’ representatives have yet to comment on Fux’s decision.