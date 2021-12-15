Fux overthrows HC preventing arrest of convicts in the Kiss nightclub case

The decision of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul to prevent the immediate execution of the sentence of the defendants convicted in the Club Kiss case generates serious damage to public order due to the extremely high social reprobability of the defendants’ conduct, the dimension and extent of the criminal facts , as well as its impacts on local, national and international communities.

Tragedy at Kiss Nightclub in 2013 caused the death of 242 people and left 600 injured

With this understanding, Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court, granted a preliminary injunction to overturn the decision of Judge José Manuel Martinez Lucas, of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJ-RS, who prevented four people from being immediately arrested for the crime that occurred in 2013.

They were convicted of the fire at the concert hall, caused by the use of fireworks, which led to the death of 242 people in Santa Maria (RS), with another 600 injured.

They are from Jesus dos Santos (vocalist of the band Gurizada Fandangueira), Luciano Bonilha Leão (stage assistant), Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann (both club partners). Last Friday, they were sentenced to sentences ranging from 18 years to 22 years and 6 months in prison.

Also on Friday, the gaucho judge granted an injunction in Habeas Corpus so that the authorities refrain from arresting the four. Based on the “anti-crime” package (Law 13964/2019), it understood that the conviction does not justify, by itself, that they cannot remain free while awaiting an appeal.

Thus, the STF led the request to suspend the preliminary injunction to the STF, a procedure used to challenge court decisions that generate a risk of serious damage to public order, health, safety and economy. Its place in the penal area is extremely exceptional.

For Minister Luiz Fux, the appropriateness of the counter-caution is justified. He pointed out in the decision that the Jury Court’s execution of the conviction is independent of the judgment of the appeal or any other appeal, and the Court cannot even reconsider facts and evidence when considering future challenges to the conviction.

Thus, the sovereignty of the Jury’s verdict must prevail, as provided for in the Federal Constitution. The immediate arrest imposed by the jury represents the public interest in carrying out the conviction.

“In this sense, considering the very high social reprobability of the defendants’ conduct, the dimension and extent of the criminal facts, as well as their impacts on the local, national and international communities, the contested decision of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande Sul causes serious injury to public order by disregarding it, without any suitable justification”, he concluded.

