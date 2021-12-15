Fux suspends habeas corpus and orders arrest convicts from nightclub Kiss | Rio Grande do Sul

With the decision, Elissandro Spohr, the owner of the Kiss Nightclub, Mauro Hoffman, another member of the club, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, the band’s vocalist, and Luciano Bonilha Leão, the stage assistant, could be arrested.

In the decision, Minister Luiz Fux considered “the very high social reprobability of the defendants’ behavior, the dimension and extent of the criminal facts, as well as their impact on the local, national and international communities” in accepting the appeal. According to him, “the contested decision of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande Sul causes serious harm to public order by disregarding, without any proper justification, the precedents of the Federal Supreme Court and legal diction”.

“By preventing the immediate execution of the penalty imposed by the Jury, contrary to the law and jurisprudence, the contested decision undermines the population’s confidence in the credibility of public institutions, as well as the necessary collective sense of compliance with the law and social order “, he said.

The decision of Judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas, of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJ/RS, had suspended the execution of the sentence and granted them the right to appeal in freedom. The judge understands that the Superior Court of Justice does not admit the measure at this stage of the process and also to preserve the principle of presumption of innocence. Another point was that defendants responded to the process in freedom and without complications.

To the g1, the defense attorney of Luciano Bonilha said the decision is “absurd”. “Let’s see what to do,” said Jean Severus. Tatiana Borsa, who defends Marcelo de Jesus, also said that the decision will be analyzed by the defense team.

Mario Cipriani, lawyer of Mauro Hoffmann, stated: “We have not yet been summoned. We have been informed by the press. We are taking the necessary steps.”

the defense of Elissandro Spohr says he awaits the restoration of freedom for the defendants.

“The process of the Kiss nightclub is totally null and void due to illegalities that occurred from the drawing of jurors to the course of the trial, passing through the vote and going to the sentence. The very serious errors are all registered in the process and will be taken to the Court of Justice in the appeal of Regarding the decision of Minister Fux, valid only for the suspension of the injunction, we expect that it will be dismissed next Thursday, when the merits of habeas corpus will be judged, reestablishing the defendants’ right to freedom “.

After the conviction for possible intent for the death of 242 people on December 10, Elissandro Spohr’s defense appealed the decision of the judgment in nightclub Kiss to the State Court of Justice (TJ-RS) and, with that, the convicts were not arrested.

Serving sentences from 18 to 22 years (see list below) it would take place in an initially closed regime. The arrest of the four was even decreed by Judge Orlando Faccini Neto during the reading of the sentence.

However, the magistrate received communication that judge Manuel José Martinez Lucas granted the four the right to appeal in freedom.

“I have decided that, in the event that the defendant responds to the entire process in freedom, sometimes for several years, the conviction by the Jury does not, by itself, justify the decree of imprisonment”, summarized the magistrate, in decision.

Elissandro Spohr, partner of the club: 22 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

Mauro Hoffmann, partner of the club: 19 years and six months in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

Marcelo de Jesus, vocalist of the band: 18 years in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

Luciano Bonilha, band assistant: 18 years in prison for simple homicide with eventual intent

The four defendants were convicted of 242 consummate murders and 636 attempted murders (Article 21 of the Penal Code). In the complaint, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had included two qualifiers — for an unwholesome reason and using fire — that would increase the penalty. However, the court removed these qualifiers and converted them to simple homicides.

For the MP-RS, Elissandro and Mauro are responsible for the crimes and took the risk of killing for having used “highly flammable foam on the walls and ceiling of the club without technical indication of use, contracting the described show, which they knew to include exhibitions with fireworks, keeping the nightclub overcrowded, with no evacuation conditions and security against facts of this nature, as well as staff without mandatory training, in addition to previously and generically ordering security guards to prevent people from leaving the premises without paying expenses of consumption in the nightclub”.