FVS Amazonas issues risk alert on the circulation of Influenza A and VRS viruses | Daily life | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

With the rainy season, the circulation of respiratory viruses increases, points out Health Surveillance, which used data from November to issue the alert to health departments

Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation – Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP) issued a technical note warning about the circulation of the influenza A (H3N2) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (VRS) this Monday (12/13) ). The document includes technical guidelines, with a protocol defined by the Ministry of Health (MS), aimed at municipal health secretariats on the identification and handling of suspected cases.

Technical Note No. 38 was issued by the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance of the FVS-RCP and is available on the institution’s website, with direct access via the link.

According to the technical director of the FVS-RCP, Daniel Barros, the guidelines are given so that there is monitoring, notification and treatment indicated by the MS for patients who meet the definition of suspected cases of Flu Syndrome (GS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome ( SRAG).

In November, 140 cases of influenza A (H3N2) were recorded in samples processed by the Central Public Health Laboratory of Amazonas (Lacen-AM). “By detecting the circulation of the influenza A virus, we alert the entire healthcare network to be even more sensitive to respiratory symptoms”, highlights Daniel.

With the identification of SG or SRAG, the note includes guidance on antiviral treatment with Tamiflu after clinical suspicion. Specifically, for the seasonal period of respiratory viruses, 173,000 treatment kits with the antiviral drug for the Amazon were distributed.

“The entire state health network is supplied with Tamiflu, which is the antiviral drug that prevents the multiplication and blocks the action of the influenza virus”, highlights Alexsandro Melo, coordinator of the Department of Epidemiological Surveillance of the FVS-RCP (DVE/ FVS-RCP).

Technical Note – Technical Note No. 38 of the FVS-RCP provides guidance on case registration, clinical management and ordering of diagnostic tests, including case definitions for SG and SRAG, antiviral treatment with warning signs through national protocol of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS) of the Ministry of Health (MS), and guidelines on the collection of samples for laboratory examination.