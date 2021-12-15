Galiotte says goodbye to the presidency

The president leaves, the fan enters, who owns a company in the key and lock business. Galiotte knows he will remain a political reference at the club, but he wants to rest. And, until further notice, he does not see himself acting in Leila Pereira’s administration.

“My main place will be in the stands, as a natural fan. The fan has always existed and will always exist. The president is a period. I’m a fan from beginning to end, when I’m born until the last day. The manager has to know that they are stages, cycles. And my cycle ends as an administrator,” he says, who, as president, will be a natural member of the COF, the “senate” of Palmeiras.

“My obligation as a former president is to help, support, in a time of need to be able to contribute, to always be in my place, but to be available. I’ll have my way of acting at the club as I’ve done all my life, trying to help Palmeiras “he says.

And outside the club? Galiotte, after all, gained enormous national prominence with Palmeiras. Perhaps a position in the future League of Clubs?

“I can’t answer that question. If something comes up that I can contribute, that is interesting for football, for me, that I finally understand that there is a possibility to contribute with my experience, I think it’s possible. But I have nothing directed, I haven’t thought of anything at all, except for Palmeiras. Now, I think it can happen? It can. But right now I’m not saying anything,” he said.

“I see the formation of the League with great optimism. Maybe it will take longer, but there are meetings, there is work in this direction and in a short period we have to set up a group to manage the Brasileirão”, he said.