Galisteu puts Bil up against the wall after a gift from Lary Bottino · TV News

Adriane Galisteu put Arcrebiano de Araújo, or Bil, against the wall in A Fazenda 13. This Tuesday (14), the presenter forced the finalist of the reality show to show the gift given by Lary Bottino last night. The object had been interpreted by the public as an attempt at manipulation.

During tonight’s live show, Adriane immediately questioned the ex-BBB: “Bil, yesterday we saw Lary put a little thing in your pocket. Can you show me what she put in?” Then, the pawn went to the bedroom, took the item, returned to the living room and showed the object to the public: a necklace.

“Look at her [Lary] said it was a lucky charm. People, according to the rules of the program, the eliminated cannot pass information to the pawns who are still in the game, but there was no rule about objects”, warned Galisteu.

Then, the presenter explained that, because of this breach, the pawn could keep the object. “But, from now on and to avoid any misunderstanding, it is also prohibited for those who are eliminated to pass any type of object to those who are eliminated,” said the owner of the rural reality show.

At dawn, the eliminated returned to confinement for the recording of the Lavanderia, a moment in which the shacks of the season are exposed to everyone. During the activity, the former MTV put the necklace on the pawn’s clothes. However, a portion of the public understood that the eliminated had placed a note with external information, which would violate the program’s rules.

Watch the moment below:

