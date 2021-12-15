Games Pass helps boost game sales, but the reverse is also true.

Opinion comes from a market research company

that the Xbox/PC Game Pass it’s a success, no one has any doubts about that at this point in the championship. Many say that the subscription service serves as a showcase to boost game sales, especially those lesser known, such as the Indians. Which is still true, since the Game Pass ends up serving as a “large catalog” of demos (not free) that help the player in the decision to purchase that particular title, whether on another platform (such as Steam) or on console when the game leaves the subscription service.

It turns out that this may be half true, or half a full glass, as they say. For Mat Piscatella of the NPD Group, a market research firm, the other side that almost no one sees about exposing a game on the Game Pass is that may end up bringing an opposite result. “The potential downside is if a game is poorly received on the service. The sentiment also seems to be amplified, which can cause sales to drop.

Taking advantage of the fact that the player is a Game Pass subscriber, and maybe he may have signed up to play a specific game, he is able to test several titles to decide on a possible purchase. If the game is not good, this will only prevent the purchase from happening. One example is that many PC gamers prefer to have their games on Steam, than on the Microsoft store, for example, and the fact that the game is on the Game Pass can serve as a “demo” so that it can be purchased on the platform. preference.



– Continues after advertising –

Regardless of the sale after the period in which the game is available on the Game Pass, the developer has already guaranteed hers, as Microsoft had to pay for that particular game to arrive for the service. Reverse cases also happened. Marvel’s Avengers was not well received and PC or Xbox gamers were unwilling to pay the full price for the game. Upon arriving at the subscription service, the Crystal Dynamics title “bombed” with the number of active players.

There is yet another factor and here’s a point of view and experience from this writer. I’ve played good games on the Game Pass that I liked so much, and I was considering buying on Steam to give that extra support. But thinking that I would most likely not play those games anymore, I ended up removing them from my wish list, mainly because nowadays we are bombarded with so many different titles.

What do you think of the subject? Do you agree with what NPD Group said? Leave your opinion too.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech