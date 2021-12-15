Gavião Arqueiro has come back as an important character; know everything

[ATENÇÃO: Spoilers de Gavião Arqueiro a seguir!]

Today’s episode (15) of Archer hawk, which also serves as the penultimate of the production, confirmed a popular theory among fans and brought it back Vincent D’Onofrio as the villain King of Crime, who he played in the series demolisher, Marvel production on Netflix.

The character appears in the last few seconds of the episode, when Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) receives a message from Yelena (Florence Pugh) saying that whoever hired her to kill Clint (Jeremy Renner) was the mother of the young archer, Eleanor (Vera Farmiga).

When Yelena sends Kate a photo of Eleanor, however, she is accompanied by the Kingpin. Clint himself confirms the character’s identity, calling him by name, before the episode credits go up.

The speculation surrounding D’Onofrio’s return to the villainous role is old, and the possibility of his appearance in Archer hawk was raised for several reasons – from the character’s connection to Eco (alaqua Cox) in the comics until a poem posted by D’Onofrio before the series premiere.

the plot of Archer hawk follows Clint Barton teaching newcomer Kate Bishop to be a hero without superpowers, just like him.

The series will have six episodes, and was written and produced by Jonathan Igla, in mad men. This will be the fourth grade in live action of MCU on Disney+, as the studio launched this year WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Archer hawk has new episodes available every Wednesday on Disney+.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).