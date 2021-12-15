GDF begins studies for the Civil Police’s health plan and recomposition

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) confirmed, this Tuesday (12/14), that it has started studies to authorize the salary recomposition of the Civil Police (PCDF).

A meeting between the Secretary of Economy, André Clemente, and representatives of the category is scheduled to take place next Wednesday (12/15), at Palácio do Buriti.

The meeting will be necessary to find an executable percentage within the estimated amount of the Constitutional Fund (FCDF) for the coming years.

To reach this amount, the local Executive waits for the Civil Police to also present a study on what space there is within the entity’s budget for the recomposition to be absorbed.

PCDF fulfills warrants at accounting firms in Taguatinga Salary recomposition is the agenda of the entities that represent the PCDFRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis forgiving André Clemente is responsible for the GDF serversDisclosure / GDF ibaneis_simone Ibaneis awaits a study carried out by the Secretariat of Economy to decide on the issueArthur Menescal/Metropolis Special Spending on medicines and health plans in the DF rises in the pandemic Health plan for the category will also be analyzedRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis 0

Health plan

In addition to the salary update, André Clemente will also discuss with PCDF union representatives the authorization to release a health plan for the category.

There is still no consensus on whether the solution would be to adhere to the current agreement created exclusively for district civil servants or whether a new proposal could be analyzed by the local Executive.