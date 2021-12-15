General Heleno says ‘take Lexotan’ not to stir up Bolsonaro against the STF – Politics

The Minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Helen, said to make an effort not to stimulate a “drastic” response from the president Jair Bolsonaro to the decisions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). At an event held by the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) this Tuesday, 14th, Heleno criticized the attitudes of “two or three” justices of the Court – without mentioning them by name – and argued that the Judiciary tries to assume a hegemonic role “that does not it belongs to you”.

“There is a divergence between the Powers, I will avoid using a stronger term”, stated the general. “We have one of the Powers that decided to assume a hegemony that does not belong to it (…) and is trying to stretch the rope until it bursts. We are watching this on a daily basis, mainly from two or three STF ministers.”

“I, in particular, who am responsible for keeping the president informed, I have to take two lexotan (a drug indicated for anxiety) in my vein a day so as not to make him take a more drastic attitude towards the Supreme Court”, continued the minister . The statements were revealed by the Metrópoles portal.

President Bolsonaro has a tumultuous relationship with the STF and with some of its members in particular, such as ministers Luís Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes. Criticism of Barroso had diminished with the defeat of the printed vote in the Chamber, but started to grow again after the magistrate determined the adoption of the vaccination passport in the country.

Moares is at the forefront of processes that can reach the agent and his supporters. This year, the magistrate issued arrest warrants for politicians and bloggers pocketnaristas for disseminating fake news and attacks on democracy, such as the creator of the website Terça Livre, Allan dos Santos, truck driver Zé Trovão and federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ ).

The height of the tension occurred last September, when Bolsonaro called the minister a “scoundrel” and threatened to try to remove him from office in front of a crowd on Avenida Paulista. Days later, the head of the Planalto released a “Declaration to the Nation”, drawn up with the help of former president Michel Temer, to calm the relationship between the Powers. This month, however, the president broke the truce and again criticized the minister.

General Heleno’s latest statements had negative repercussions by the opposition on social media. Federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ) proposed calling the minister to testify to clarify what he classified as an “attack on democracy.” The PT leader in the Chamber, Deputy Bohn Gass, said he considered the speech a “threat of an attempted coup” and a breach of the Constitution. Federal Deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RJ) said that members of the government “will do the unimaginable to guarantee reelection”. Federal deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) argued that the minister should wear a “straight jacket”.

