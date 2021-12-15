‘Give up, fuck*’, says a doctor denounced by an influencer for obstetric violence and investigated by the Council of Medicine

THE São Paulo Regional Council of Medicine (Cremesp) opened this Monday, 13, an internal investigation process on the influencer’s complaints Shantal Verdelho, who claims to have been a victim of obstetric violence by the obstetrician Renato Kalil. The doctor denies it and says he will take ‘legal action’ for ‘attacks on his reputation’

the case came up from audios and video, sent by the influencer in a group of friends, which were leaked on social networks. In them, she recounts what happened during the birth of her daughter, Domenica, in September. “When we watched the birth video, he (Renato) called me names about the entire labor. He says: ‘fuck*, go for it. Daughter of a mother, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag. What hate. Don’t move, dammit*’”, says Shantal in the audio.

In an excerpt of the leaked video, it’s possible to see the doctor telling Shantal to ‘push’ with a curse word, which she counters: “I’m doing it. I’m most interested in that.” The influencer says that it was her dream to have a normal birth, so in the end she felt happy for having achieved it – which changed when she saw the video recorded by her husband, Mateus. “After I saw everything, it was pretty awful. When I showed the video to my mom and my therapist, everyone cried. It was a freak show“, says on the recording.

She also claims that the doctor would have her ‘torn by hand’ because he intended to prove that she should undergo an episiotomy, a procedure that consists of an incision in the perineum, the region between the anus and the vagina, to facilitate the passage of the baby. The Obstetric Violence Booklet, made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Mato Grosso do Sul this year, puts the need for episiotomy to be one of the forms of obstetric violence.

In the recording, it says that the doctor spoke of her private parts to her husband. “He called my husband and said: ‘look here, she’s all broken up, I’m going to have to do a lot of stitches on her wall.’ He said: ‘look where you have sex, everything is fucked*’. He didn’t have to show this to Mateus, he didn’t even know if we had this intimacy”, he vents into the audio.

Obstetric violence is the term that characterizes any verbal or physical offense practiced against pregnant women, in labor or in the postpartum period – whether practiced by the doctor, the hospital staff, a family member or companion. In 2014, obstetric violence was recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a public health issue that directly affects women and their babies.

The doctor stated, in a note, that the full video shows that “there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure” and that Shantal would have “praised the procedure on their social networks for thirty days after delivery”.

Shatal also claims that the doctor would have revealed, through Instagram stories, the baby’s sex without the mother’s consent. He was reportedly told that the influencer wanted to keep it a secret from the physiotherapist when recording the video. Upon replying, he reportedly called Shantal ‘spoiled’ and refused to delete the post.

With that, the influencer claims that he broke medical confidentiality and ‘took your right‘ to tell family members personally. She regrets that her sister learned the sex of the newborn through the doctor’s profile on the social network. In addition, she claims to have discovered that he ‘talked about her vagina’ to other people, saying that she was ‘pushed up’.

Last Sunday, 12, the influencer’s advisors said, through Instagram, that she would stay away from social media ‘to be in the family’. “After all the repercussions of the case and being with a newborn baby, Shantal is not comfortable speaking at the moment,” he said in a statement. The influencer was contacted by the report, but did not respond until the end of this article.

WITH THE WORD, RENATO KALIL

“The Doctor. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized physicians in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10,000 births, without any complaints or incidents. The birth of mrs. Shantall happened uneventfully and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after giving birth.

Surprisingly, dr. Renato Kalil began receiving attacks in recent days based on an edited video, with content taken out of context.

The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on your reputation will be subject to legal action, with the analysis of the video in its entirety.”

WITH THE WORD, CREMESP

“Cremesp (Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo) informs that it is already investigating the aforementioned case. The investigations proceed under the secrecy determined by Law. Only after the final and unappealable decision of penalties that are public, the Council can reveal details about the accused party.”