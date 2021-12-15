Globo reporter cries and laments the situation in Bahia

Floods hit 51 municipalities in the interior of Bahia

Thaysa Moura, from TV Santa Cruz, was moved when witnessing the desperate situation in Itamaraju and other cities in Bahia. The southern region of the state is suffering from heavy rains, flooding and burials in recent days, with isolation of indigenous and quilombola communities and situations of public calamity.

In the “Meeting”, Fatima Bernardes called Thaysa to speak directly about Itamaraju, and the reporter was moved to see her city buried. “It’s very hard for me to see all this happening here in Itamaraju. I live here, I was born in this city. Seeing the suffering of these people, who lost everything they had, is very painful. Seeing that very little has been happening. made around here, that the suffering of these people is much greater than I see,” lamented the journalist.

“The images are very impressive, there are already 51 municipalities in a state of emergency. Unfortunately, eleven people have died and more than six thousand are homeless,” added Fátima.

Know how to help

In addition to famous people like Anitta, Felipe Neto, Gil do Vigor and Whindersson Nunes, who organized to help victims of the rains that affect Bahia, there are also initiatives to gather donations coordinated by the Fire Department, the Military Police of Bahia, the OAB- BA (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil in Bahia) and the NGO Ação da Cidadania.

The number of dead from the storms rose to ten. The number of cities in an emergency situation rose from 32 to 51. In total, 200,297 people were affected by the storms in some way, including 6,371 who are homeless and another 15,199 displaced.

At the Fire Department, donations can be dropped off at any corporation headquarters in the state. At the Military Police, collections can be made at the headquarters of the 43rd Independent Military Police Company (43rd CIPM/Itamaraju) and at the headquarters of the 4th Platoon, in Jucuruçu.

At the OAB-BA headquarters, in Salvador, non-perishable food, mineral water, hygiene products and clothing can be delivered until the 17th. Items can also be left in the OAB-BA rooms at the TJ-BA (Tribunal de Justiça). Bahia), in the Ruy Barbosa, Imbuí and Criminal forums.

Keep reading

In the south of the state, the headquarters of the Subsections of Itamaraju and Teixeira de Freitas are also receiving donations. For more information, contact the subsections of Itamaraju, at (73) 3294-5557, or Teixeira de Freitas, at (73) 3291-2753.

Also in the capital of Bahia, shopping Paralela also announced the SOS Sul da Bahia campaign, to serve as a collection point for items such as food, water, clothing and blankets, which can be delivered on the L2 floor.

Through social networks, the NGO Ação da Cidadania informed the sending of 70 tons of food to cities affected by the rain, in addition to asking for donations for the Natal Sem Hunger campaign aimed at Bahia, through the pix CNPJ 00346076000173.