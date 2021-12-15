Globo scissors villainy by Zayla for the 2nd time in Nos Tempos do Imperador; Understand · TV News

Globo returned to soften violent sequences of Nos Tempos do Imperador during another clash between Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) and Lambert (Lorena da Silva) this Tuesday (14). Originally, the seamstress would threaten to draw blood from the madam with scissors, but the scene was partially cut — in an effort to make Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) less of a villain in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

THE TV news he had already stated that the initial plan of authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão was that the antagonist could redeem herself and even have a happy ending alongside Guebo (Maicon Rodrigues). The Covid-19 pandemic did not let them develop the story as planned, removing, for example, the part in which it would act directly in the liberation of slaves.

The writers had already mitigated Lambert’s racism in the first confrontation between the two, which ended with Zayla imprisoned for a year. The young woman retorted the offenses, reinforced her pride in being a black woman, and instead of deliberately attacking the foreigner, accidentally wounded her in the heat of the argument.

This time, the character of Heslaine Vieira didn’t even fall for the Frenchwoman’s provocations, who went to the studio to reveal that she is responsible for sewing Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) wedding dress. “I stay for Samuel [Michel Gomes], who managed to get rid of you,” trampled the stranger.

Despite the anger, Tonico’s lover (Alexandre Borges) just asked her ex-boss to leave the establishment. “Are you going to attack me again? If you lay a finger on me, you’ll be arrested again and this time you’re going to mold in prison,” added Lambert, without mentioning her rival’s scissors.

Zayla’s scissors in the six o’clock soap opera

The scripts made available to the production had a response from Zayla, which was completely suppressed from the episode. She would have the madame running with the sharp object in her hands.

“I’m trapped for the rest of my life, just to see the blood spurt from your neck,” the bitch would say, in the full version of the scene. The serial also left out the tantrum of Olu’s daughter (Rogério Brito), who should have taken out her anger on one of the pieces displayed in the window.

“She takes the scissors and, crying, begins to cut a dress that was there”, indicated the writers in the chapter given to the actors.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

