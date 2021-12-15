Globo sells Brazil Cup games to Amazon to pay the bill in 2022 · TV News

Amazon and Globo announced this Wednesday (15) an agreement for the licensing of 36 games of the Copa do Brasil in 2022. The national knockout will have, in all, 30 matches shown exclusively on Prime Video. Another six clashes, which include semifinals and finals, will also be shown live on the company’s streaming. The new contract will help the Marinho family’s broadcaster pay the tournament’s high bill — R$300 million a year.

It is the first national football championship acquired by Amazon since it arrived in the country, in 2016. The agreement expands and strengthens the relationship between the two companies. In the first half of the year, both had already closed an agreement to make Premiere, the audience leader’s sports pay-per-view available, on Amazon Prime Channels.

According to the statement released by the streaming, Prime members in Brazil will have free access to 36 matches of the Copa do Brasil 2022, which is scheduled to start on February 23rd. Between the clashes, 30 of them will be broadcast exclusively on Prime Video between the first phase and the quarter finals of the competition.

In other words, in the knockouts from the round of 16 onwards, the platform will have at least one exclusive game in the next year until the quarterfinals. To complement the package, six non-exclusive matches will be shown, which correspond to the semi-finals and the final, which will take place in October – anticipated because of the World Cup in Qatar.

“The Copa do Brasil 2022 is a milestone for Prime Video, becoming the first live football event that the company will broadcast exclusively in the country. This is a very important step to expand and diversify the content offered to Prime members” , said João Ferraz de Mesquita, country manager of Prime Video Brasil.

At the same time that it strengthens its relationship with Globo in terms of content, Amazon also advances in the commercial part. Next year, the company will be one of the seven sponsors of football broadcast on the network in games for the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil itself. The quota cost around R$310 million for the multinational.

Globo’s contract with the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) for the Copa do Brasil ends precisely in 2022. Licensing for Prime Video helps pay the bill, which is expensive. Every year, the channel disburses R$300 million for the tournament, which has the award for the most abundant champion of the Brazilian event. As informed by the TV news recently, the audience leader wants to renew the rights to the tournament, but for a smaller fee.