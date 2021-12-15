Gol pilot aborts takeoff after launch of Latam plane – Prisma

It was raining on Congonhas Airport just a few minutes before 7 pm this Monday (13) and an A319 from Latam with registration PT-TME alerted:

“TAM, missed approach, TAM 3253”.

The Latam 3253 pilot wanted to say that he was rushing just before trying to land on runway 17R (right) in Congonhas, São Paulo.

Immediately, in the cabin of Gol flight 1456, the crew heard a firm and determined female voice:

“One-Four-Five-Half, Abort Takeoff, Abort Takeoff”.

It was an order for the pilot of the Gol plane, which was already running on the runway in the same direction as the trajectory of the Latam aircraft, to abort take-off.

In the images recorded by the Golf Oscar Romeo channel, on YouTube, it is possible to verify the performance of the reversers on Gol’s Boeing, registration PR-GGL, in action.

A large amount of water can be seen rising on the track, as a result of the reversers acting.

The controller then asks Latam to confirm the reason for the attack. The crew confirms:

“A stabilized approach”, says the pilot twice.

Even if the Gol maintained takeoff, the separation between the two aircraft would be at a safe distance.

But as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure.

Perhaps no industry prioritizes this philosophy as much as aviation.

Too much precaution is never too much in aviation. Rather, it is recommended in the name of security.

The occurrence is far from being classified as an incident, much less a near-incident.

It was just an image seen infrequently on most terminals.

Only the inconvenience faced by the passengers of the Gol is really negative.

The Boeing that aborted takeoff when it was at more than 170 km/h had to return to the apron for a routine technical check and took off about two hours late.

It never hurts to repeat: all in the name of safety.