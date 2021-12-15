Google Announces Android 12 Go with Performance Improvements and Privacy Features

Google announced this Tuesday (14) the ‘Go Edition’ version of Android 12, operating system launched a few months ago by the company and brings with it a series of improvements in the interface and new tools that include greater integration between the software and settings applied by the user. The ‘Go Edition’ edition of Android is lighter and does not include all the features and functions present in the standard version of the system, being a more viable alternative for smartphones that do not have such powerful hardware to run Android 12 smoothly and no crashes.





On its website the developer claims that this version in particular is intended for cell phones with up to 2 GB of RAM memory, insufficient to run the OS and keep applications in the background. According to the company, currently more than 200 million people use Android Go, a number that reveals the importance of optimized software for weaker cell phones. Although it was announced today, this variant is expected to be released to manufacturers only in 2022, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any entry phones being updated in the coming weeks.

Android 12 Go Edition

more speed In a post made on its blog, Google says that on Android 12 Go apps will start up to 30% faster and with smoother animations, that is, the company implemented improvements in the software’s performance and kept the visual and animations characteristic of this one. Android generation. The company emphasizes the creation of the SplashScreen API so that app developers can set a “default” startup for most apps, thereby ensuring a homogeneous interface in most apps.

Lower energy consumption In addition to several performance improvements, Android 12 Go Edition also includes advances in battery consumption across the operating system, gaining in this version the ability to hibernate unused apps and reduce both power consumption and CPU usage. Another novelty is the file manager ‘Files Go’ that will be present in the system and will allow you to explore the media present in the device’s internal storage and recover deleted contents within 30 days, a function that, according to the developer, allows “safely deleting unnecessary files”.

New Privacy Features The privacy of the account, photos, videos and media stored on the phone is an important point for Google and has received attention in the ‘Lite’ version of Android. As the company explains in its blog, from Android 12 Go it will be possible to access the guest mode — a section that limits access to the smartphone — more easily. The control of resources accessed by the apps installed on the smartphone has also been improved, making it possible to verify more transparently the data collected by the apps, a function added in the previous generation and receiving improvements this year, being able to check in real time whether the microphone or camera is being used .

