Government measure releases new extra fees on electricity bills | Economy

Posted 14/12/2021 12:02


Brasília – The provisional measure published on Monday, 13, by the government also empowers a collegiate chaired by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, to decide on the reissue of the charging of extraordinary tariff flags on electricity bills. The fee is paid monthly by consumers, depending on the conditions for energy generation in the country.

Due to the serious water crisis, the “water scarcity” banner has been in effect since September, which represents an extra R$14.20 charge for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) consumed.

In theory, it would be up to Aneel alone to define the electricity tariffs practiced in the country, but the provisional measure authorizes the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee (CMSE) “to establish an extraordinary tariff flag to cover exceptional costs arising from the situation of water scarcity”.

In practice, the government will have security if it assesses the need to extend the charging of the “water shortage” flag, because the current level was created by the extinct Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management (Creg) and is valid until April 2022.

The “water scarcity” banner was created in August to cover the costs of emergency measures to avoid energy supply failures, such as the generation of thermoelectric plants.

