Governor Rui Costa criticizes Bolsonaro’s trip to Bahia: ‘He came to do a political act’

President flew over region affected by heavy rains on Sunday; more than 50 municipalities have already declared an emergency situation

Reproduction/Twitter According to Rui Castro, what would be an opportunity to help thousands of people displaced by storms became a “trip to make a political motorcade”



The governor Rui Costa criticized the president’s departure Jair Bolsonaro The Bahia to fly over areas affected by the heavy rains. According to him, what would be an opportunity to help thousands of people displaced by the storms became a “trip to make a political motorcade”. “The president did not come here to give solidarity to the people of Bahia, to help the people of Bahia. What he came to do was a political act. After flying over he went to make a motorcade with his supporters. He brought together activists from various cities, put everyone in Itamaraju and decided to make a motorcade with 40, 50 cars. He was on top of a pickup truck doing a political act”, he stated, adding that the president connived with the aggressions that journalists suffered by Planalto security teams.

“This is regrettable, that’s why it has almost 80% rejection in Bahia. In Brazil, more than 70%, because the people are already convinced that, unfortunately, they don’t know how to govern, they don’t know how to be solidary, they don’t know how to have any empathy with the people who need it most. The attitudes are always aggressive and violent that he and his fanatical followers do”, he added. Jair Bolsonaro flew over areas hit by heavy rains, which caused deaths and left hundreds injured and thousands homeless. More than 50 municipalities in Bahia declared an emergency situation. Through a note, the federal government said it is working to help the homeless.

*With information from the reporter Maicon Mendes