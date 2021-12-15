‘Grasping and Straightening’ · TV News

After the final party of A Fazenda 13 at dawn this Wednesday (15th), Rico Melquiades shared with the other three finalists the gossip he had learned about the separation of Dynho Alves and MC Mirella. The former MTV also noticed that Sthefane Matos cried all the time. “They get hold and smooth,” he commented.

Upon arriving in the room, the man from Alagoas said that the person responsible for telling the gossip was Gui Araujo. “Looks like Mirella left Dynho,” he said to Arcrebiano de Araújo. “Calm down, come back here, tell it right,” the ex-BBB was amazed.

“Gui Araujo spoke. Didn’t you see that Sthe was crying all the time?”, said the man from Alagoas. “I see, she even left before,” Bil commented. “And also, a lot of people…”, added Marina Ferrari, making a sign of missing a ring on her finger. “I saw, Aline [Mineiro] was one of them, ok? I saw that she was without a ring”, released the crossfit instructor.

When Solange Gomes entered the room, Rico also passed on the gossip to her. “But guys, what did Dynho do in here?”, he asked. “Oh, Sol, for God’s sake…”, joked Bil, as if the answer were obvious.

“Did you see MC Gui hugging, making out with someone?”, exemplified Rico. “Ah, ok. I get it”, the ex-Banheira do Gugu played. “I saw it!” Marina replied. “With Aline, in the end, he was hugging and smoothing. But in the beginning, he remained very…”, pointed out the ex-MTV.

“There’s so much that we don’t see,” said the woman from Alagoas. “It’s just that, as we see all the time, we don’t see any malice”, minimized Sol. No one. Let’s be honest, no one here is blind,” snapped Rico.

separations

In addition to Dynho and Sthe, Aline and MC Gui are also apparently single. The two danced together and made fun of the video in which the funkeiro has an erection after dancing together. “Look, we’re dancing apart, ok?”, they joked.

However, both knew their relationships were on the line when they left the confinement. The ex-panicat arrived at the party without wearing her engagement ring, while Victor Pecoraro advised the MC to enjoy it. “Now that you’re single, enjoy and drag,” said the actor.

In another moment of the party, Gui Araujo joined Dynho and MC Gui and celebrated the singleness of his friends. “Nobody holds it now,” he snapped.

