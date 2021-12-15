Grêmio does not show interest and Inter’s board defines “sheet 1” to fill Aguirre’s vacancy

The departure of the current commander made the leaders enter the market strong to find the best option for Colorado

THE International ended the current season in a very disappointing way, without achieving victories in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship and embittering the 12th place, with only 42.1% of success and 14 defeats in 38 games. The team commanded by Diego Aguirre has dropped a lot of production and will only have the Sudamericana as an international tournament for 2022.

The Uruguayan coach must not remain in charge, precisely because he must assume command of his home country’s national team, leaving the position vacant in Colorado. Several names have been discussed recently, even Eduardo Coudet, who has recently been in Beira-Rio, but another option seems to have become the board’s “plan A”.

At this time, Roger Machado appears as favorite. His last job was ahead of Fluminense this season, but he is admired by the colorado managers, who at first discard the possibility of betting on an emerging coach from South America, as happened with Miguel Ángel Ramírez, for example.

As published by the portal “Revista Colorada”, the commander is considered a “modern” coach, who assembles offensive teams, with a focus on ball possession. The trend is for Inter’s management to announce a new coach in the coming days, after defining the situation of Diego Aguirre as definitive, who must “abandon the boat” even if it is not confirmed in Uruguay.

The current 1st option started his career as a coach at Juventude, in 2014. Then he also worked at Novo Hamburgo, in 2015, before arriving at Grêmio in the same year. In 2017, he headed Atlético-MG, and Palmeiras in 2018. In the 2019 and 2020 season, he worked ahead of Bahia, before being hired by Fluminense. It is worth remembering that the rival came to consider him in recent weeks, but Mancini was kept in the position.